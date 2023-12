The last full moon of 2023 has provided some stunning sights in the skies across Scotland.

A clear and frosty night in many parts of the country created the ideal conditions for people to spot the lunar phenomenon known as the Cold Moon.

It was visible from the afternoon on Boxing Day and the cold temperatures meant some people were treated to an ethereal moon halo.

The moon reached its peak illumination at 00:33 on 27 December.