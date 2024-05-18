In Pictures: Dogs enjoy day out with their owners at annual Goodwoof event

Will Zalatoris urged his parents Richard and Catherine to stay home this weekend and not follow him around at the PGA Championship. It's not worth the trouble, Zalatoris told them. The headaches involved in getting in and around Valhalla Golf Club were simply too great.
Be it a sports fanatic at a local pub or the commissioner of the Canadian Football League, Canadians from all walks of life are coming together to remember the life and work of a "terrific interviewer" who brought out the "best in people around him," as they bid a final goodbye to TSN's Darren Dutchyshen.
LPGA officials are concerned about health issues at the Mizuho Americas Open after 10 players withdrew from the event over the past two days, including seven with various illnesses. The LPGA issued a statement late in the second round Friday, saying they will continue to monitor the situation at Liberty National. The run of withdrawals was highlighted in the first round when defending champion Rose Zhang dropped out after three holes because of an intestinal issue.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is distancing itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, saying “his views are not those of the NFL as an organization.” Butker appeared as the commencement speaker last week at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school in Kansas, and said most of the women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children. Butker also said some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of A
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube as their coach on Friday, bringing in someone with Stanley Cup-winning experience to try to end the longest championship drought in the most intense hockey market in the NHL. Berube coached the St. Louis Blues to the Cup in 2019. The Maple Leafs have not won since 1967, when the league had just six teams. Toronto President Brendan Shanahan and general manager Brad Treliving moved quickly to hire Berube as the replacement for Sheldon Keefe
VANCOUVER — Rick Tocchet challenged his Vancouver Canucks to up their game. The team responded to the head coach in a big way Thursday, coming back from an early deficit to grind out a crucial 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. Tocchet wasn't surprised his players answered the call. “The bounce back or whatever you want to call it, it's been all year," he said. "I mean, it happened a few times this year where we didn't like our effort and we dealt wi
Zara Tindall and husband Mike are currently at a golfing tournament and the couple wore matching pink T-shirts! Former England Rugby player Mike shared the snap of the royal couple's outfits on his Instagram feed.
BOSTON (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice watched his team escape one breakaway after another and still manage to eliminate the Boston Bruins in six games. So he didn’t want to overanalyze the team’s second straight trip to the Eastern Conference final. “In truth, some of it’s luck,” Maurice said Friday night after Florida beat Boston 2-1 to win their second-round playoff series. “We gave up four ‘A’ chances in the second period that we just got lucky on that they didn’t go in. “And that