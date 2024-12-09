In pictures: Impact of Storm Darragh across region

Tree surgeon Martin Graves said the clean-up following the storm in the Louth area would keep him busy for weeks [Jake Zuckerman / BBC]

Hundreds of properties suffered power cuts as Storm Darragh swept across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Northern Powergrid said it had dealt with more than 120,000 outages during the weekend.

North East Lincolnshire Council said a clean-up operation was under way.

The authority said staff had worked "around the clock" after winds of about 60mph (96km/h) saw trees toppled and power cuts in some rural areas.

Northern Powergrid said its welfare support teams had been out in the communities most affected, providing hot meals and additional support.

On Monday, more than 15 flood alerts remained in place including at Holderness Drain, near Hull, Lincoln and near Grantham.

Trees were uprooted in Beverley where The Festival of Christmas had to be cancelled due to the storm [BBC]

There were more than 120,000 power cuts across the region [BBC]

This car, parked in front of a house in Beverley, was damaged by a falling tree during Storm Darragh [BBC]

