In pictures: Impact of Storm Darragh across region
Hundreds of properties suffered power cuts as Storm Darragh swept across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Northern Powergrid said it had dealt with more than 120,000 outages during the weekend.
North East Lincolnshire Council said a clean-up operation was under way.
The authority said staff had worked "around the clock" after winds of about 60mph (96km/h) saw trees toppled and power cuts in some rural areas.
Northern Powergrid said its welfare support teams had been out in the communities most affected, providing hot meals and additional support.
On Monday, more than 15 flood alerts remained in place including at Holderness Drain, near Hull, Lincoln and near Grantham.
