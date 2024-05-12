In pictures: Leicestershire school children take part in 'colour dash'

Thousands of Leicestershire school children have covered themselves in powdered paint in a colourful charity fundraising event.

About 50 schools have taken part in the Leicester Children's Holidays charity "colour dash".

They were raising money to help pay for holidays and activities for children whose families cannot afford them.

Organisers said about 14,000 children got involved.

The event was due to be held on 3 May but bad weather on the day prompted about half of the schools to postpone their dash until Friday.

Nichola Moore, the charity's chief executive officer, said: "Some schools braved the heavy rain last Friday and went ahead with a wet and gloopy, but fun, dash.

"Others waited for the sunshine [on Friday] and had a really great time.

"We are so grateful to all the schools who take part because it makes such a difference to the lives of disadvantaged children."

Mrs Moore said this year's event had raised £45,000 so far but she hoped that would rise to £100,000, which she said would fund holidays, activities, equipment and mental health support for young people.

