In Pictures: Nature’s annual show provides an ever-changing spectacle

As another year draws to its end, nature has provided its usual spectacle from one season to another.

PA news agency photographers have captured the changing colours of the UK as it passed from last winter through spring, summer, autumn and back to winter.

Snowy conditions on Whitby seafront in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A jogger passes by snowdrops in bloom at St Nicholas’ Park, Warwick (Jacob King/PA)

Some of the estimated 2,500 Atlantic grey seals on Horsey Beach in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

A woman walks by daffodils in bloom at Greenbank Park, Liverpool in February (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spring brought new life with snowdrops, daffodils and bluebells while lambs frolicked in the fields.

A lambs enjoys the fine spring weather in fields near Ashford in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Visitors to Wanstead Park in north-east London enjoy the early display of bluebells in Chalet Woods (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

People walk by flowering cherry blossom trees in St Nicholas’ Park, Warwick, in April (Jacob King/PA)

A field of tulips comes into colour near King’s Lynn in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

A farmer works in a field at Wotton, near Dorking in Surrey in May (Steve Parsons/PA)

A field of poppies in flower in Great Massingham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Spring turned to summer with beaches luring many to the sea and farmers preparing to reap what they had sowed.

A combine harvester gathers crops during the evening sunshine on the Romney Marsh near Ashford in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Jack Harris enjoys the hot weather on Bridlington beach (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ashley Speirs with Leo, (18 months old) look at the sunflowers at Mundles Farm in East Boldon, south Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Virginia creeper covering the Tu Hwnt I’r Bont Tearoom on the banks of the River Conwy in Llanrwst, north Wales, begins to change colour as autumn sets in (Peter Byrne/PA)

Autumn brought the changes of colours and falling leaves.

A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The full October moon, known as the Hunter’s, sets behind Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

A general view of autumn colours at Jesmond Dene in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Winter beckoned with snowfall in December adding a Christmas card feel as the festive season approached.

Pumpkins in the Possessed Pumpkin Farm on the Halloween trail at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London (Andrew Matthews/PA)