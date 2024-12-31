In Pictures: Nature’s annual show provides an ever-changing spectacle

A fishing-themed Instagram page on Sunday posted a “viral alert” image showing an angler posing with the head of a large shark and asked followers: “What did this?” A little research reveals that the image was captured off Moz
On Oct. 19, B.C.'s provincial election night, a vicious rainstorm hit the South Coast — bringing a deluge that led to the loss of at least four lives, the latest in a series of deadly climate disasters to hit the region.But even as British Columbians felt the direct impact of climate change, much of the preceding election campaign focused on flashpoint issues like the cost of housing and toxic drugs.Polls have consistently shown over the last year that climate change has fallen well behind conce
People camped outside Lemay Forest in the St. Norbert neighbourhood say they're there in protest of the continued removal of acres of a forest on private property.Cat Gauthier, a member of a coalition advocating for the protection of the land, said at least six people have been camping out in a stretch of public space since Friday. She says the group lit up a sacred fire that will continue burning "until there is intervention by the city to stop the tree removal." "This is sacred land. We are ti
HOUSTON (AP) — A strong storm system threatened to whip up tornadoes in parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, a day after severe weather claimed at least two lives as twisters touched down in Texas and Mississippi.
Cleanup was underway Monday after a strong storm system spawned hail, rain, high winds and tornadoes across the southern U.S. over the weekend, killing at least four people. As of Monday afternoon, over 30 tornadoes had been confirmed as crews worked through about 50 reports of tornado damage spanning from Texas to South Carolina, said Mark Wiley, an emergency response specialist with the National Weather Service’s Southern Region Headquarters. The storms first hit Saturday around the Houston area, where the National Weather Service by Monday had confirmed six tornadoes.
STORY: :: In his New Year message, the UN's Chief warns of a 'climate breakdown,' but says there is hope:: Released December 30, 2024:: Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General:: United Nations:: “Throughout 2024, hope has been hard to find. Wars are causing enormous pain, suffering and displacement. Inequalities and divisions are rife — fueling tensions and mistrust. And today I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat. The top ten 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last 10 years, including 2024. This is climate breakdown — in real time.”:: “I see hope in activists — young and old — raising their voices for progress. I see hope in the humanitarian heroes overcoming enormous obstacles to support the most vulnerable people. I see hope in developing countries fighting for financial and climate justice. I see hope in the scientists and innovators breaking new ground for humanity. And I saw hope in September, when world leaders came together to adopt the Pact for the Future.” :: “Together, we can make 2025 a new beginning. Not as a world divided. But as nations united.”The UN secretary general underlined the “Pact for the Future” as a sign of hope. The pact, which also includes an annex on working toward a responsible and sustainable digital future, was adopted in September 22, 2024 without a vote at the start of a two-day Summit of the Future. The agreement came after some nine months of negotiations.Guterres long-pushed for the summit and the pact, which covers themes including peace and security, global governance, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations. It lays out some 56 broad actions that countries pledged to achieve.Scientists say halving planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is crucial to stop temperatures rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), which would unleash more extreme weather and heat. But the world is well off target and so extreme weather is expected to become more regular and intense in future.