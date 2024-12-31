In Pictures: Nature’s annual show provides an ever-changing spectacle

As another year draws to its end, nature has provided its usual spectacle from one season to another.

PA news agency photographers have captured the changing colours of the UK as it passed from last winter through spring, summer, autumn and back to winter.

Two people wrapped in warm clothing walking a dog in snowy conditions on Whitby seafront in Yorkshire
Snowy conditions on Whitby seafront in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
A jogger passes by snowdrops in bloom at St Nicholas’ Park, Warwick
A jogger passes by snowdrops in bloom at St Nicholas’ Park, Warwick (Jacob King/PA)
Some of the estimated 2,500 Atlantic grey seals on Horsey Beach in Norfolk
Some of the estimated 2,500 Atlantic grey seals on Horsey Beach in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
A woman walking a dog by daffodils in bloom at Greenbank Park, Liverpool in February
A woman walks by daffodils in bloom at Greenbank Park, Liverpool in February (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spring brought new life with snowdrops, daffodils and bluebells while lambs frolicked in the fields.

A lamb jumping in a field near Ashford in Kent
A lambs enjoys the fine spring weather in fields near Ashford in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A person taking a photograph with their phone of bluebells
Visitors to Wanstead Park in north-east London enjoy the early display of bluebells in Chalet Woods (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A jogger and a woman with a child in a push chair walk under flowering cherry blossom trees in St Nicholas’ Park, Warwick, in April
People walk by flowering cherry blossom trees in St Nicholas’ Park, Warwick, in April (Jacob King/PA)
A field of yellow, green, purple and red tulips comes into colour near King’s Lynn in Norfolk
A field of tulips comes into colour near King’s Lynn in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
A farmer works in a field at Wotton, near Dorking in Surrey
A farmer works in a field at Wotton, near Dorking in Surrey in May (Steve Parsons/PA)
A field of poppies in flower in Great Massingham, Norfolk
A field of poppies in flower in Great Massingham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Spring turned to summer with beaches luring many to the sea and farmers preparing to reap what they had sowed.

A combine harvester gathers crops during the evening sunshine on the Romney Marsh near Ashford in Kent
A combine harvester gathers crops during the evening sunshine on the Romney Marsh near Ashford in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A young boy building sandcastles on Bridlington beach
Jack Harris enjoys the hot weather on Bridlington beach (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ashley Speirs with 18-month-old Leo on her shoulders walking among sunflowers in Mundles Farm in East Boldon, south Tyneside
Ashley Speirs with Leo, (18 months old) look at the sunflowers at Mundles Farm in East Boldon, south Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Virginia creeper covering the Tu Hwnt I’r Bont Tearoom on the banks of the River Conwy in Llanrwst, north Wales, begins to change colour as autumn sets in
The Virginia creeper covering the Tu Hwnt I’r Bont Tearoom on the banks of the River Conwy in Llanrwst, north Wales, begins to change colour as autumn sets in (Peter Byrne/PA)

Autumn brought the changes of colours and falling leaves.

A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland
A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The full October moon, known as the Hunter’s, sets behind Edinburgh Castle
The full October moon, known as the Hunter’s, sets behind Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)
An aerial view of trees in autumn colours at Jesmond Dene in Newcastle
A general view of autumn colours at Jesmond Dene in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Winter beckoned with snowfall in December adding a Christmas card feel as the festive season approached.

Pumpkins with faces carved into them and a scarecrow in the Possessed Pumpkin Farm on the Halloween trail at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London
Pumpkins in the Possessed Pumpkin Farm on the Halloween trail at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A snow-covered Goathland railway station in North Yorkshire during November
Goathland railway station in North Yorkshire during November (Danny Lawson/PA)

    STORY: :: In his New Year message, the UN's Chief warns of a 'climate breakdown,' but says there is hope:: Released December 30, 2024:: Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General:: United Nations:: “Throughout 2024, hope has been hard to find. Wars are causing enormous pain, suffering and displacement. Inequalities and divisions are rife — fueling tensions and mistrust. And today I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat. The top ten 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last 10 years, including 2024. This is climate breakdown — in real time.”:: “I see hope in activists — young and old — raising their voices for progress. I see hope in the humanitarian heroes overcoming enormous obstacles to support the most vulnerable people. I see hope in developing countries fighting for financial and climate justice. I see hope in the scientists and innovators breaking new ground for humanity. And I saw hope in September, when world leaders came together to adopt the Pact for the Future.” :: “Together, we can make 2025 a new beginning. Not as a world divided. But as nations united.”The UN secretary general underlined the “Pact for the Future” as a sign of hope. The pact, which also includes an annex on working toward a responsible and sustainable digital future, was adopted in September 22, 2024 without a vote at the start of a two-day Summit of the Future. The agreement came after some nine months of negotiations.Guterres long-pushed for the summit and the pact, which covers themes including peace and security, global governance, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations. It lays out some 56 broad actions that countries pledged to achieve.Scientists say halving planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is crucial to stop temperatures rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), which would unleash more extreme weather and heat. But the world is well off target and so extreme weather is expected to become more regular and intense in future.