In pictures: Premier League billionaire docks 321ft superyacht Aviva on the Thames

With a full size tennis court and accommodation for up to 16 guests, it’s not the average vessel you see chugging along the Thames.

So it’s no surprise the 312ft Aviva super yacht turned a few heads when it moored in London on Thursday.

The jaw-dropping £113m boat, which took three years to build, belongs to billionaire Joe Lewis, the 12th richest person in the UK.

Lewis, 80, who is the owner of Premier League Tottenham Hotspur, owns properties in the Bahamas, Argentina, Bulgaria and Florida.

Aviva is the 46th longest yacht in the world at 98.4m, and has a top speed of 20 knots.