In Pictures: President-elect Donald Trump’s previous UK visits

Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40%, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “The Offi
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in person, now that the event is being moved indoors.Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of frigid temperatures in the U.S. capital."Most ticketed guests will no longer be able to attend the [inauguration] ceremonies in person, including Premier Danielle Smith," Sam Blackett, the premier's press secretary, told CBC News in a statement. Bla
President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...
Republican senator and Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham blasted CBS Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan after she questioned him on the incoming Trump administration’s threats against journalists. Brennan had been interrogating Graham on whether he endorsed Kash Patel to become the next FBI director despite several questions raised by US lawyers and national security veterans who have worked with him. When the CBS host asked Graham whether he would be asking Patel about his threats against journa
With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.
WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.
Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.
Donald Trump Jr. had an unexpected guest in tow as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The friendly exes were captured in a video posted to Eduardo’s Instagram stories, captioned “🇺🇸🤝🇧🇷 Time to celebrate buddy" and tagging Don Jr., who
Promises made by Donald Trump to unleash the fracking industry played a vital role in his fight to win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 US election. Despite the consequences the industry has had for the health of rural communities like Dimock in the north of the state, many residents continue to support the incoming president. A double yellow line marks the centre of Route 29, expanding at the top of each rolling hill that sweeps across the frozen landscape of northeast Pennsyl
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has dubbed Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg a “criminal” and said he would be likely to betray the MAGA movement despite his recent efforts to woo the president-elect. The War Room podcast host told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on This Week that he saw Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as “supplicants.” “They’re not there as the oligarchs,” he asserted in an interview that aired Sunday. “We had no power. President Trump wa
Some Donald Trump fans stopped to snap photos of an unexpected sight during their inauguration jaunt through downtown Washington, D.C."Canada congratulates Donald Trump," one exclaimed on Sunday, as he read the sign atop the Canadian Embassy flanked by enormous maple leaf flags off Pennsylvania Avenue."Think Justin Trudeau's up there?"No, the prime minister was not there. But more than 1,500 people may, indeed, be there attending Canada's quadrennial inauguration day party on Monday.This year's
President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would release classified documents in the coming days related to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday, promised on the campaign trail to release classified intelligence and law enforcement files on the 1963 assassination of JFK, as America's 35th president is widely known. He had made a similar promise during his 2017 to 2021 term, and he did in fact release some documents related to JFK's 1963 slaying.