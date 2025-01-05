In Pictures: Puppies and ponies explore snowy landscapes

Heavy overnight snow closed roads and delayed flights across the country as the cold start to the new year continues.

The Met Office said Bingley in West Yorkshire had 17cm of snow on Sunday, with Shap in Cumbria and Capel Curig, Gwynedd, both registering 10cm.

Dogs, Ziggy (left) and Digby play in the snow in Studley Royal park in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A horse in a snow covered field in Loxley, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

People venture out for a dog walk in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Christian Ogley with his daughter Noa make a snowman in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A drone captures the expanse of snow-covered roofs on Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman takes a photograph in the grounds of Knaresborough Castle (Danny Lawson/PA)

Stranded vehicles and collisions left key roads in northern England closed while rail services were also cancelled.

Snow surrounds the Angel of the North in Gateshead (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People help to push cars stuck in snow in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Knaresborough Viaduct provided a beautiful view for people taking a break from sledging (Danny Lawson/PA)

A worker clears snow from the platform at Hunt’s Cross station in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Vehicles on the A1(M) near junction 47 at Blyth in South Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Met Office said some rural communities could be cut off, with up to 40cm of snow on ground above 300m.

A person walks along a snow covered street (Peter Byrne/PA)

The scene at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Sunday morning (Peter Byrne/PA)

A snow covered street in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

A new yellow rain warning for southern England has also been issued on Sunday where milder temperatures bring a risk of flooding.

Heavy overnight snow made road conditions dangerous (Dave Higgens/PA)