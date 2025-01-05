In Pictures: Puppies and ponies explore snowy landscapes

A massive winter storm poised to unleash a barrage of heavy snow, treacherous ice, rain, and severe thunderstorms across a 1,300-mile swath of the United States will affect an estimated 62 million people starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday.
Erin's Pub, a local bar in downtown St. John's, received significant structural damage as high winds and messy weather impact parts of the province. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)Around 6,000 Newfoundland Power customers were left without power Sunday morning as high winds, rain and snow pounded the island. Special weather statements and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, as Environment Canada projects a mess of rain, wind and snow to hit the island, lasting in
Road conditions were deteriorating Saturday in the central U.S. as a winter storm brought a mix of snow, ice and plunging temperatures, with forecasts calling for the dreaded combo to spread eastward in the coming days. “Winter returned,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland. The polar vortex of ultra-cold air usually stays penned up around the North Pole, spinning like a top.
The heaviest snowfall in a decade is on its way to Kansas and Missouri, part of a major winter storm stretching 1,300 miles across the central United States that is set to impact up to 62 million, forecasters say.