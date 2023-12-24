In Pictures: Rainbow clouds captured on camera in the south

Rainbow-coloured clouds have been spotted in the skies above Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

The phenomenon - called nacreous clouds - have shimmering colours that tend to be most visible at sunrise or sunset.

The clouds, large thin discs, often reflecting vivid colours, form far above our normal clouds at heights of 20km (68,500 ft) - 30km (100,000 ft).

Here are some pictures of the clouds captured by BBC Weather Watchers.

