In Pictures: All the red carpet glamour as Golden Globes kick off awards season

PA Reporters
Hollywood is getting dressed up as the Golden Globes return for their annual celebration of film and television at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The show serves as the ceremonial start to the 2025 awards season.

The musical Emilia Perez leads all nominees with 10. Other nominees include The Bear, Shogun, Wicked and Challengers.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande arrive at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Zendaya
Zendaya wore a long burned range gown (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Angelina Jolie with daughter Zahara
Angelina Jolie with daughter Zahara (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy chose a striking pink outfit (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy poses in pale pink (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet arrives on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Nikki Glaser
Comedian Nikki Glaser is emceeing the ceremony (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be emceeing the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, following in the footsteps of Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kate |Hudson
Kate Hudson poses for photographers (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Richard Gadd
Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd poses for photos (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Nava Mau
Fellow Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Allison Janney
Allison Janney poses for photos (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jack Lowden
Scottish actor Jack Lowden (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning arrives for the ceremony (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Nobu Matsuhisa
Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Nobu Matsuhisa (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham poses for photos (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Matty Matheson
Canadian chef and actor Matty Matheson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

