In Pictures: All the red carpet glamour as Golden Globes kick off awards season

Hollywood is getting dressed up as the Golden Globes return for their annual celebration of film and television at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The show serves as the ceremonial start to the 2025 awards season.

The musical Emilia Perez leads all nominees with 10. Other nominees include The Bear, Shogun, Wicked and Challengers.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande arrive at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Zendaya wore a long burned range gown (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Angelina Jolie with daughter Zahara (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Melissa McCarthy chose a striking pink outfit (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy poses in pale pink (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Timothee Chalamet arrives on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Comedian Nikki Glaser is emceeing the ceremony (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be emceeing the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, following in the footsteps of Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Zoe Saldana arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Mindy Kaling on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kate Hudson poses for photographers (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Daniel Craig arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd poses for photos (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Fellow Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kerry Washington on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Allison Janney poses for photos (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Scottish actor Jack Lowden (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dakota Fanning arrives for the ceremony (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Nobu Matsuhisa (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ashley Graham poses for photos (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)