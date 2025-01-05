In pictures: Snow falls across the East of England

Snow showers have swept across the East of England overnight but the region has avoided the worst of the disruption seen elsewhere.

A yellow warning of snow and ice was due to remain in force - covering parts of Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk - until 23:59 GMT, though temperatures were expected to rise to about 12c (54f) during the afternoon.

National Highways warned motorists to take extra care due to treacherous conditions in places, and gritters were dispatched for a third time in as many days in Buckinghamshire to keep roads clear.

BBC Weather Watchers have been out in force gathering photos of the white stuff, before it melts.

