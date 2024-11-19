In pictures: Snowy scenes across Oxfordshire

Parts of Oxfordshire have been covered with a light dusting of snow.

Snow started to fall at about 07:00 GMT leaving snowy scenes in areas including Banbury, Chipping Norton and Littlemore.

For many BBC Weather Watchers out and about it was crunchy under foot as they captured the snow-covered landscapes.

Snow and ice has so far affected several areas across the UK, with the wintry mix due to continue to edge southwards.

You can follow BBC Oxfordshire on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

External internet links