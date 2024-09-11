In pictures: Stars at the National Television Awards

The biggest names in British TV walked up the red carpet for the National Television Awards, which took place at the O2 arena in London on Wednesday.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard took over as hosts of This Morning earlier this year after the departures of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. The show was up for the daytime award but lost out to The Chase. [Getty Images]

Willoughby was at the ceremony to present the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! [PA Media]

Vicky McClure was up for the best drama performance award for her role in Trigger Point. [Getty Images]

Michelle Keegan was also nominated for best drama performance, for Fool Me Once, and was joined by husband Mark Wright. [PA Media]

Kate Garraway, with children Billy and Darcey, won best authored documentary for Derek’s Story, about her late husband Derek Draper. [Getty Images]

Sam Thompson won the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... while girlfriend Zara McDermott was in the last Strictly line-up. [PA Media]

Dancer Amy Dowden is returning to Strictly Come Dancing this year after having treatment for breast cancer. [PA Media]

Tasha Ghouri will be on the celebrity line-up for this year's Strictly series. [Getty Images]

The EastEnders contingent at the ceremony included Adam Woodyatt and Michelle Collins, better known as Ian and Cindy Beale. [PA Media]

The Loose Women panellists were out in force to see if they won the best daytime prize. [Getty Images]

A group of subpostmasters (and Olly Murs) were invited following the announcement last week that ITV drama Mr Bates Vs the Post Office would receive the NTA Impact Award for creating a "huge cultural shift". [PA Media]

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts got together on the latest series of Love Island. [PA Media]