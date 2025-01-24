In pictures: Storm Eoywn’s 100mph winds cause disruption and destruction

Millions of people have been urged to stay at home as Storm Eowyn brought winds up to 100mph, causing damage and disruption across the UK and Ireland.

Motorists were warned against making unnecessary journeys – and many rail services, flights and ferry services have been cancelled.

An ambulance attends the scene of a crash during strong winds on the A19 in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A roof blown off during strong winds rests on some bungalows in Amble, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A bus drives around a bin that has fallen in the road, as drivers have been urged to avoid journeys unless necessary (Jane Barlow/PA)

In Dublin, collapsed scaffolding blocked Harold’s Cross Road after being downed by winds (Dublin Fire Brigade/PA)

Homes were left without power after the storm caused widespread damage to electricity networks, and hundreds of schools and nurseries closed their doors.

Residents were warned to prepare for power cuts, with the weather causing damage to power lines (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

The top-level red warning for wind is in place, with gusts causing damage across the UK and Ireland – including this tree in east Belfast (David Young/PA)

Residents across Ireland have been urged to stay at home as the entire island braces for the arrival of Storm Eowyn (David Young/PA)

Red and amber warnings are in place for much of the country until Friday evening, with winds of 100mph expected in coastal areas and gusts of up to 90mph expected inland.

A couple battle with an umbrella in the wind during Storm Eowyn on Princes Street, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

A farmer moves a fallen tree on a farm path in Bramhall, Cheshire (Abigail Kemp/PA)

An ice skating facility in Blanchardstown has been destroyed after strong winds tore the structure apart (Brian Lawless/PA)