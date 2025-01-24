In pictures: Storm Eoywn’s 100mph winds cause disruption and destruction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Republicans are pushing back against suggestions by President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans that federal disaster aid for victims of wildfires that ravaged Southern California should come with strings attached, possibly jeopardizing the president's policy agenda in a deeply divided Congress at the outset of his second term.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reality TV couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are suing the city of Los Angeles after losing their Pacific Palisades home in the wildfires that have torn through Southern California in recent weeks.
The brush-tailed bettong once inhabited most of Australia, but these days it lives in a tiny fraction of its former range. Now, the Marna Banggara initiative is bringing it back to the country’s Yorke Peninsula.
A major storm spread heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across the southern United States on Wednesday, breaking snow records and treating the region to unaccustomed perils and wintertime joy. In Alabama, the weight of the snow collapsed the dome of the Mobile Civic Center, which was being demolished to make way for a new entertainment facility.
Schools have been advised to shut and people told not to travel in areas covered by a rare red weather warning for wind as “dangerous” Storm Eowyn is set to batter the UK. The Met Office has issued warnings for wind across the UK, with the worst of Storm Eowyn expected to strike from the early hours of Friday across Scotland and Northern Ireland, where winds could reach up to 100mph. Forecasters say flying debris could result in danger to life and “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.
In the world of oil pipelines, there's political rhetoric and then there's the reality of dollars and cents.Provincial premiers may be talking about reviving the proposed Energy East pipeline from Alberta to New Brunswick, but so far, no private company is pitching it.It's unlikely one will."I think it's going to be daunting for any [corporate] board in Canada, given the experience of the last 10 to 15 years, to really take the risk — what I would call the political and regulatory risk," said De
(Bloomberg) -- Firefighters across Southern California made progress battling new blazes that were fanned by gusty winds, as forecast rain on the weekend offered the potential for relief.