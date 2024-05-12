In Pictures: Sun-seekers soak up top temperatures before thunderstorms roll in

Sun lovers were making the most of what could be the last day in a spell of warmer dry weather across the UK on Sunday.

Temperatures were predicted to reach as high as 27C, but weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms threatened to put a dampener on the end of the weekend.

People enjoying the sunny weather in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People were enjoying the warmer weather both on and off the water (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bournemouth Pier offered a little shade for those who needed it (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A Met Office meteorologist warned the storms might “band together” in areas across the UK, resulting in intense bursts of lightning and heavy rainfall.

Lifeguards set up ready to watch for danger at sea (Peter Byrne/PA)

A paddleboarder glides across calm waters (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sunday was expected to be the warmest day of the year so far before the rain and thunder rolls in (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pets were exercised early on New Brighton beach on the Wirral, Merseyside, while further south in Gloucestershire, top horses were put through their paces on day five of the Badminton Horse Trials.

A dog intent on their ball on New Brighton Beach on the Wirral, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Saturday all four home nations recorded their hottest days of the year so far (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ballycoog Breaker Boy ridden by Will Rawlin during the show jumping on day five of the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire (David Davies/PA)

Meanwhile, bowler hats provided some useful shade when the Duke of Edinburgh attended the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association’s annual parade and memorial service, in Hyde Park, London.

The Duke of Edinburgh raises his hat in memory of those members of the British and Commonwealth Cavalry who have given their lives in the service of their country (Victoria Jones/PA)