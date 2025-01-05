Your pictures of Sunday snow across UK

BBC
·1 min read

Snow and freezing rain have swept parts of the UK as amber weather warnings remain in place for northern England and Wales on Sunday.

Parts of the south saw snow on Saturday night, which has now turned back to rain - but heavy snow is set to continue further north.

Frosty conditions are expected to return next week, with forecasters warning of a risk of ice causing treacherous conditions.

Two border collies prance through a snowy field
These two border collies got stuck into the snow in Ryhill, Wakefield [BBC Weather Watchers/Shelly Marie]
York Cathedral surrounded by snow
A light dusting of snow illuminated York Cathedral [BBC Weather Watchers/Gary Gimmick]
A dog wearing a blue jacket sits in a snow-covered garden.
This dog came dressed for the weather in Church Gresley, Derbyshire [BBC Weather Watchers/LvFox]
A garden covered in snow
Darton in Barnsley was carpeted with white [BBC Weather Watchers/Sandra's Garden]
A cat wearing a pink gilet walks in the snow in Carnforth, Lancashire
A cat in Carnforth, Lancashire was wrapped up warm for its early morning walk [BBC Weather Watchers/Mellymoo]
A snow-covered barge moored in a canal in Bingley, Bradford
There were snowy scenes in Bingley, Bradford [BBC Weather Watchers/Josh]
A red cow covered in snow looks ahead
Not everyone was impressed with the snow, like this cow in Meltham, Kirklees [BBC Weather Watchers/Walsh_e]
A steam train sits in a station with snow on the platforms. Black smoke comes out of its chimney and steam from underneath it.
Not all train services have faced disruption - like this one in Keighley, Bradford [BBC Weather Watchers/Chris King]
A snowy road in St Annes on the Sea, Lancashire
Snow greeted residents of St Annes on the Sea in Lancashire on Sunday morning [BBC Weather Watchers/The Surveyor]
Two snow figures of bunnies, with eyes, nose, and pink dots on their cheeks, and pink ribbons on their heads, perch atop a wall overlooking snow-covered roofs of Skipton, North Yorkshire
A resident made snow figures in Skipton, North Yorkshire [BBC Weather Watchers/Megan]
A helicopter covered in snow in Blackpool
This helicopter in Blackpool is going snowhere [BBC Weather Watchers/Jonathan]
A snowman wearing a black bowler hat and rainbow scarf
Hats off to this snowman in Ashton in Makerfield, Wigan [BBC Weather Watchers/Jimmy Splinter]

You can keep up to date with BBC Weather forecasts online and on the app.

Join the BBC Weather Watchers community here.

Latest Stories