Your pictures of Sunday snow across UK

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will urge allies to boost Ukraine’s air defenses at a meeting this week in Germany, while both sides said Kyiv’s forces pressed new attacks Sunday in Russia’s Kursk region.
A massive winter storm poised to unleash a barrage of heavy snow, treacherous ice, rain, and severe thunderstorms across a 1,300-mile swath of the United States will affect an estimated 62 million people starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday.
A structure started collapsing in the Battery on Sunday afternoon following high winds, rain, and sea levels. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)Almost 8,000 Newfoundland Power customers were left without power Sunday as high winds, rain and snow pounded the island. Special weather statements and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, as Environment Canada projects a mess of rain, wind and snow to hit the island, lasting into Monday morning.Gander weather office meteoro
Drivers were warned of “slick” travel conditions across parts of northern Maine on Friday, January 3, as wintry weather gripped the state.Meteorologist James Sinko said he filmed this video showing snow blanketing trees and roads in Mapleton on Friday. Credit: Meteorologist James Sinko via Storyful
CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says five to 15 centimetres is expected, with the Highlands potentially seeing anywhere from 30 to 50 centimetres. He said Antigonish and Pictou counties could see snow as well.