Your pictures of Sunday snow across UK

Snow and freezing rain have swept parts of the UK as amber weather warnings remain in place for northern England and Wales on Sunday.

Parts of the south saw snow on Saturday night, which has now turned back to rain - but heavy snow is set to continue further north.

Frosty conditions are expected to return next week, with forecasters warning of a risk of ice causing treacherous conditions.

These two border collies got stuck into the snow in Ryhill, Wakefield [BBC Weather Watchers/Shelly Marie]

A light dusting of snow illuminated York Cathedral [BBC Weather Watchers/Gary Gimmick]

This dog came dressed for the weather in Church Gresley, Derbyshire [BBC Weather Watchers/LvFox]

Darton in Barnsley was carpeted with white [BBC Weather Watchers/Sandra's Garden]

A cat in Carnforth, Lancashire was wrapped up warm for its early morning walk [BBC Weather Watchers/Mellymoo]

There were snowy scenes in Bingley, Bradford [BBC Weather Watchers/Josh]

Not everyone was impressed with the snow, like this cow in Meltham, Kirklees [BBC Weather Watchers/Walsh_e]

Not all train services have faced disruption - like this one in Keighley, Bradford [BBC Weather Watchers/Chris King]

Snow greeted residents of St Annes on the Sea in Lancashire on Sunday morning [BBC Weather Watchers/The Surveyor]

A resident made snow figures in Skipton, North Yorkshire [BBC Weather Watchers/Megan]

This helicopter in Blackpool is going snowhere [BBC Weather Watchers/Jonathan]

Hats off to this snowman in Ashton in Makerfield, Wigan [BBC Weather Watchers/Jimmy Splinter]

