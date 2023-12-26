Advertisement

In Pictures: Swimmers take a dip and shoppers eye sales on Boxing Day

PA
·1 min read

Swimmers have braved the cold, shoppers searched for bargains and riders and hounds attended hunts at Boxing Day events across the country.

Hundreds of people took the plunge in chilly temperatures for a traditional Boxing Day dip, including at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent.

Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Boxing Day Swim
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

North of the border, swimmers took part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach.

Swimmers take part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

There were modest queues in Oxford Street early on as hardy bargain hunters hoped to bag themselves a cut-price cracker or two in the sales.

A small line of shoppers queueing at 8.30am outside Selfridges department store on London’s Oxford Street during the Boxing Day sales
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Shoppers walk along an empty Oxford Street in central London during the Boxing Day sales
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A handful of shoppers walk along Oxford Street in central London during the Boxing Day sales
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Hunts were held across the country, including at the North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire.

Riders during the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire
(Jacob King/PA)
Riders during the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire
(Jacob King/PA)
Riders and hounds during the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire
(Jacob King/PA)