Your pictures on the theme of 'reflections'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "reflections". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

A goldcrest bird reflected in a window
Mike Wright: "This goldcrest spent a couple of days trying to see off its rival - despite our best efforts to hide the reflection. Eventually, it gave up and we didn't see it again. Perhaps the reflection won."
Man covered in paint looking in a mirror
Arthur Fischel: "The artist confronts his own colourful reflection. A moment of introspection as art and identity merge."
An old rusty train
Chris Manor: "Careful footsteps preserve the still aesthetic. In Chaka Salt Lake, Qinghai Province, western China."
A woman catches her reflection as she descends the escalator
John Andrew: "The mirrored entrance at Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku in Tokyo gives a kaleidoscopic effect."
A reflection of St Pauls Cathedral
Sonia Cartwright: "St Paul's [Cathedral] in a puddle."
A red sky
Beach ball on wet sand
Doris Enders: "An escaped beach ball and its reflection."
Women pray in a river
Sirsendu Gayen: "Morning Prayer during Chhath Puja behind Taj Mahal."
Skyscrapers of Vancouver reflected in the bay
Shimon Yaffe: "Downtown Vancouver reflected in Coal Harbour on a clear day at high tide."
A water lily
Alan Kettle: "Water lily at a calm local fishing lake."
Two birds beside water
Parnia Geransar: "Time for a rehydration break."
Crayons
Craig Allan: "Four crayons in a glass of water produced some strange reflections."
A woman and her reflection
Sigita Safronova: "Self-portraits in a mirror reflecting back a stereotype of how the way you express yourself is perceived by others, and how fashion influences people's opinions and assumptions of you."
An egg and spoon
Michael Gal: "Breakfast table reflections."
Child on a swing
Zoe Hodkinson: "Swing into autumn."
A boat on a lake
Olivier Hertout: "A lone boat on a quiet winter morning in the bay of Kotor, Montenegro."
Reflection of a woman's face in the eye of a horse
Tara Lowry: "While out in the pasture at my brother's ranch, I noticed my own reflection in one of the horse's eyes."
Dogs in the water
Stephen Carrigan: "I was at Crosby Marina, Liverpool, taking pictures of a perfectly still lake with amazing reflections when these dogs ran through my view resulting in this shot and I love it, the owners love it and I've sent them a copy of it."
Flamingos and reflections
Elena Raikhlin: "During my visit to Toronto Zoo last May, I was fascinated by how the tree's reflections in the window aligned perfectly with flamingos behind the glass. It looked as if flamingos were sitting on the tree."
A woman's face in a car mirror
Thane Gustafson: "Model Cass Davidson reflected in a classic Stingray side mirror."

The next theme is "my commute" and the deadline for entries is 2 April 2024.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

