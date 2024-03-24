Your pictures on the theme of 'reflections'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "reflections". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Mike Wright: "This goldcrest spent a couple of days trying to see off its rival - despite our best efforts to hide the reflection. Eventually, it gave up and we didn't see it again. Perhaps the reflection won."

Arthur Fischel: "The artist confronts his own colourful reflection. A moment of introspection as art and identity merge."

Chris Manor: "Careful footsteps preserve the still aesthetic. In Chaka Salt Lake, Qinghai Province, western China."

John Andrew: "The mirrored entrance at Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku in Tokyo gives a kaleidoscopic effect."

Sonia Cartwright: "St Paul's [Cathedral] in a puddle."

Zvi Haffner: "I took this photo during a stroll in the countryside near Chorley. As dusk approached, the sky painted itself in a rich tapestry of deep reds, casting its radiant reflection upon the tranquil surface of the lake below. Mesmerised by the evolving sunset, I found myself entranced for a full half-an-hour, witnessing the incredible spectacle."

Doris Enders: "An escaped beach ball and its reflection."

Sirsendu Gayen: "Morning Prayer during Chhath Puja behind Taj Mahal."

Shimon Yaffe: "Downtown Vancouver reflected in Coal Harbour on a clear day at high tide."

Alan Kettle: "Water lily at a calm local fishing lake."

Parnia Geransar: "Time for a rehydration break."

Craig Allan: "Four crayons in a glass of water produced some strange reflections."

Sigita Safronova: "Self-portraits in a mirror reflecting back a stereotype of how the way you express yourself is perceived by others, and how fashion influences people's opinions and assumptions of you."

Michael Gal: "Breakfast table reflections."

Zoe Hodkinson: "Swing into autumn."

Olivier Hertout: "A lone boat on a quiet winter morning in the bay of Kotor, Montenegro."

Tara Lowry: "While out in the pasture at my brother's ranch, I noticed my own reflection in one of the horse's eyes."

Stephen Carrigan: "I was at Crosby Marina, Liverpool, taking pictures of a perfectly still lake with amazing reflections when these dogs ran through my view resulting in this shot and I love it, the owners love it and I've sent them a copy of it."

Elena Raikhlin: "During my visit to Toronto Zoo last May, I was fascinated by how the tree's reflections in the window aligned perfectly with flamingos behind the glass. It looked as if flamingos were sitting on the tree."

Thane Gustafson: "Model Cass Davidson reflected in a classic Stingray side mirror."

