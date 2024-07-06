In pictures: Thousands attend 25th Godiva Festival

Thousands of music fans have flocked to Coventry for the weekend to enjoy the 25th Godiva Festival.

Visitors were treated to a spell of sunshine on Saturday as they soaked up the atmosphere and live performances during the second day of the event.

Richard Ashcroft headlined the Friday at War Memorial Park, with Paloma Faith set to perform on Saturday and Beverley Knight on Sunday.

Sam Ryder was among the acts playing on Saturday, alongside Solihull-born rapper Lady Leshurr and singer and Love Island star Wes Nelson.

About 69,000 people attended the annual extravaganza last year, described by its director as the "best value festival of its type".

Previous years at the Coventry City Council-run festival have seen headline acts such as The Enemy, Tom Grennan, Sir Bob Geldof and The Libertines take to the stage.

