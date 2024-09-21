In pictures: Town's market returns to historic home

Northampton's market has reopened in its traditional home after a 19-month refurbishment project.

The market now has custom-built fixed stalls, new paving and lighting, and a water feature.

Traders had to move to a car park on the edge of the town centre while the work was carried out and many said their income had plummeted.

West Northamptonshire Council has thanked them for their patience.

Les Brennan, who now has a permanent stall for his key cutting business, said trading at Commercial Street was "horrible" and his new fixed stall at the Market Square was "lovely - you just twist the key, up goes the canopy and away you go".

Tom Cliffe at Cafe Track, where many of the workers are autistic, was delighted that building work had stopped [Tom Toseland/BBC]

Businesses based in buildings around the edge of the market were also pleased that opening day had arrived.

Tom Cliffe works at Cafe Track, where the staff include adults who are autistic.

He said his team would be delighted building work was stopping: "The fact that the building doesn't shake all day long is going to be absolutely huge for them - we have lost team members who haven't been able to carry on in their position."

Dan Lister from West Northamptonshire Council said he was grateful to the traders who had "carried on the life of the market" [Tom Toseland/BBC]

Dan Lister, from West Northamptonshire Council, said: "It's great that all these traders have come back from Commercial Street, they're back home.

"I'm so grateful to the traders that have carried on the life of the market."

Labour group leader Wendy Randall hopes local people will support the traders [Wendy Randall]

Wendy Randall, the leader of the Labour opposition on the Conservative-run council, had a wander around the new market and said it was "good to see it back where it belongs".

"It’s been an awful 18 months for the traders putting a huge financial strain on them, but hopefully that will change now and people will return to support the traders as well as all the other town traders."

Morcea Walker from Northampton Carnival urged local people to support the market [Tom Toseland/BBC]

Another person who has been looking forward to the return of the market is Morcea Walker from Northampton Carnival, which has included the square on its parade route.

She said when she moved to Northampton in 1973 the market was "the centre - the busiest thing in the town centre and it had such a buzz".

She said the new market was "going to be really exciting - let's support it".

