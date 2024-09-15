In pictures: TV stars on Emmy Awards red carpet

The Emmy Awards 2024 are taking place on Sunday, with Baby Reindeer, The Bear and Shogun leading the nominees.

Ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles, nominees and other stars are walking the red carpet.

Here is a selection of photos, with more to follow soon.

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas was among the first of the A-list stars to walk the Emmys red carpet [Getty Images]

Andrew Scott is nominated for best leading actor in a limited series for Ripley [Getty Images]

Selena Gomez scored her first Emmy nomination this year for Only Murders in the Building [Getty Images]

Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan walked the red carpet with husband Jack Lowden, who is nominated for an Emmy for Slow Horses [Getty Images]

Fallout star Walton Goggins is nominated for best drama actor [Getty Images]

Also on the red carpet were the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race, which is hoping to win best reality competition programme for a sixth time [Getty Images]

Schitt's Creek stars Dan and Eugene Levy are hosting the ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles [Getty Images]

Sex Education's Gillian Anderson was among the other stars walking the red carpet [Getty Images]

Lessons in Chemistry's Aja Naomi King is nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series [Getty Images]

Liza Colón-Zayas is up for best supporting actress in a comedy series for The Bear [Getty Images]

Scottish actor and comic Richard Gadd, nominated for Baby Reindeer, wore a kilt on the red carpet [Getty Images]

Alan Cumming, host of The Traitors USA, which is nominated for reality competition programme, was also in tartan [Getty Images]