In pictures: TV stars on Emmy Awards red carpet

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter
The Emmy Awards 2024 are taking place on Sunday, with Baby Reindeer, The Bear and Shogun leading the nominees.

Ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles, nominees and other stars are walking the red carpet.

Here is a selection of photos, with more to follow soon.

Kristin Scott Thomas attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Dame Kristin Scott Thomas was among the first of the A-list stars to walk the Emmys red carpet [Getty Images]
Andrew Scott attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Andrew Scott is nominated for best leading actor in a limited series for Ripley [Getty Images]
Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez scored her first Emmy nomination this year for Only Murders in the Building [Getty Images]
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan walked the red carpet with husband Jack Lowden, who is nominated for an Emmy for Slow Horses [Getty Images]
Walton Goggins attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Fallout star Walton Goggins is nominated for best drama actor [Getty Images]
Members of the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024
Also on the red carpet were the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race, which is hoping to win best reality competition programme for a sixth time [Getty Images]
Dan Levy and Eugene Levy attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Schitt's Creek stars Dan and Eugene Levy are hosting the ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles [Getty Images]
Gillian Anderson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Sex Education's Gillian Anderson was among the other stars walking the red carpet [Getty Images]
Aja Naomi King attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Lessons in Chemistry's Aja Naomi King is nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series [Getty Images]
Liza Colón-Zayas at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Liza Colón-Zayas is up for best supporting actress in a comedy series for The Bear [Getty Images]
Richard Gadd attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Scottish actor and comic Richard Gadd, nominated for Baby Reindeer, wore a kilt on the red carpet [Getty Images]
Alan Cumming attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Alan Cumming, host of The Traitors USA, which is nominated for reality competition programme, was also in tartan [Getty Images]
Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer are both nominated for their performances in Fellow Travelers [Getty Images]

