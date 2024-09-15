In pictures: TV stars on Emmy Awards red carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Shogun” could be in for an epic night, “The Bear” could clean up for the second time in less than a year, and “Baby Reindeer” has gone from dark horse to contender as the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards arrive on Sunday.
Etty Lau Farrell, the spouse of Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell, has posted her own account of why the band’s show went deeply south Friday night in Boston, with a detailed explanation of who was doing what — and who was punching who — during and after a calamitous confrontation that brought the concert to …