In Pictures: Vikings storm streets of Lerwick as Up Helly Aa festival returns

A camera inside Flagler County's Matanzas High School captured the moment 17-year-old Brendan Depa attacked the paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch. In a news release the day after the Feb. 21, 2023 attack, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it was "absolutely horrendous" and "unprovoked."
NOTE: There is no audio for the first 28 seconds of the video. This is bodycam video of the arrest of 17-year-old Brendan Depa after he allegedly attacked a paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch.
The Yukon government has ordered that two cabins built upon placer claims near Little Atlin Lake be taken down.Citizens with the Carcross/Tagish First Nation say the cabins have long flouted the law — antiquated mining laws in desperate need of overhaul. One of the cabins was two-storeys and complete with a foundation.A government spokesperson confirmed a complaint was filed after the CBC News published a story about the issue last year.The cabins were built in the late 1990s, before the territo
A fatally wounded pregnant woman managed to text her aunt moments after she'd been stabbed by her roommate, a judge heard at Saskatoon Court of King's Bench.Sebastian Sanderson, 22, was in court Monday to be sentenced for killing his roommate Kira Opoonechaw and Opoonechaw's boyfriend, Phoenix Checkosis, on Jan. 19, 2022."While exchanging messages, at 1:27 p.m. Ms. Opoonechaw texted, 'Sebastian just attacked me.' At 1:28 p.m., she confirmed he 'pulled a knife on me' and at 1:40 p.m. she texted '
A Leamington driver has been charged after a vehicle with a paper copy of a licence plate was found on the road, Ontario Provincial Police say.Essex County OPP say an officer on patrol on Jan. 22 ran a check on a vehicle plate and discovered it was invalid.When conducting a traffic stop, the officer found the licence plates were paper. A 45-year-old was charged with driving under suspension, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle and operating an unsafe vehicle.The vehicle was towed from t
A 26-year-old man died after a truck carrying four people crashed on a ramp while trying to evade Halton police early Monday morning, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.At about 3:45 a.m. ET, police stopped the driver of the pickup truck for speeding on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) highway at Guelph Line in Burlington, SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette wrote in a media statement. The driver then fled police.The truck was found after it crashed at the Brant Street off ramp, the SIU s
WINNIPEG — Police said Monday advances in DNA technology and an extensive investigation helped in the arrest of a Vancouver man in the killing of a Manitoba woman nearly 17 years ago. Kevin Queau, a 42-year-old from Vancouver, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Crystal Shannon Saunders, whose body was found in 2007. "While investigators worked tirelessly and brought the investigation to a successful conclusion, at the end of the day this does not bring back Crystal," Supt
A brutal attack on a paraprofessional by a student that was caught on video inside a Flagler County high school has ignited a debate over what punishment a student with special needs should receive for the attack.
EDMONTON — Alberta's highest court has dismissed a former Ontario truck driver's bid for a third trial in the 2011 death of a woman in an Edmonton hotel. Bradley Barton was sentenced to 12 1/2 years for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a Métis and Cree woman who bled to death in a bathtub. Gladue, 36, was a sex worker Barton had hired for two nights. "The appellant was convicted of manslaughter. He appeals that conviction, arguing certain evidence should not have been admitted at trial
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” because he wanted to pull off “one last score” was given no prison time at his sentencing hearing Monday. Terry Jon Martin, 76, stole the slippers adorned with sequins and glass beads in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He gave into temptation after an old associate with connections to the mob told him the shoe
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Formenton’s legal team confirmed to The Associated Press that police in London, Ontario, have charged Formenton and several other players. Lawyer Daniel Brown did not say what charge or charges Formenton was facing.