In pictures: Welcoming the Lunar New Year

Dragon dancers perform in a park in Beijing
Dragon dancers performed at a park in Beijing

Saturday 10 February marked the start of Lunar New Year, and more than a billion people in countries around the world have been saying farewell to the Year of the Rabbit and welcoming the Year of the Dragon.

Lunar New Year is typically celebrated in parts of Asia - notably China, South Korea and Vietnam - but it is also celebrated by diaspora communities around the world such as in Europe and the US.

Fireworks, music, fairs, lanterns, dragon and lion dancing filled streets across Asia as locals began celebrations that typically last about 15 days.

Wearing colourful outfits, several participants from the Granada Masskara Dance group take part in a parade in Hong Kong
Participants from the Granada Masskara Dance group from the Philippines took part in a parade in Hong Kong
A performer breathes fire during Lunar New Year celebrations at Binondo district, considered the world's oldest Chinatown, on February 10, 2024 in Manila, Philippines.
A performer breathed fire during celebrations in Manila
A woman prays at a temple of Yaowarat Chinatown on the first day of the Lunar New Year of The Dragon in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 10, 2024
People in Bangkok headed to the temple of Yaowarat Chinatown to pray
People celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania of United States on February 10, 2024.
People took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate
Dozens of people placing food on a table in a temple for Lunar New Year
People left food offerings in a temple in Taipei, Taiwan

