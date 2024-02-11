In pictures: Welcoming the Lunar New Year

Dragon dancers performed at a park in Beijing

Saturday 10 February marked the start of Lunar New Year, and more than a billion people in countries around the world have been saying farewell to the Year of the Rabbit and welcoming the Year of the Dragon.

Lunar New Year is typically celebrated in parts of Asia - notably China, South Korea and Vietnam - but it is also celebrated by diaspora communities around the world such as in Europe and the US.

Fireworks, music, fairs, lanterns, dragon and lion dancing filled streets across Asia as locals began celebrations that typically last about 15 days.

Participants from the Granada Masskara Dance group from the Philippines took part in a parade in Hong Kong

A performer breathed fire during celebrations in Manila

People in Bangkok headed to the temple of Yaowarat Chinatown to pray

People took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate

People left food offerings in a temple in Taipei, Taiwan

