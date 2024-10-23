Pie and mash could get protected status as staple Cockney dish

Traditional pie and mash consists of a savoury meat pie, mash potatoes and a parsley sauce known as liquor - iStockphoto

Pie and mash could be given official protected status to honour its status as a staple Cockney dish, a minister has suggested.

A former Tory Party chairman urged the Government to award Traditional Speciality Guaranteed (TSG) status for pie and mash, putting it among the likes of the apple pie and Cornish pasty.

Richard Holden, the MP for Basildon and Billericay, told a Westminster Hall debate: “The pie, mash and liquors are freshly made to authentic family-own recipes passed down through generations like precious heirlooms.

“Something that, let’s say in Italy or France, would be instantly recognised as something worth celebrating and preserving.”

The meal, consisting of a savoury meat pie, mash potatoes and a parsley sauce known as liquor, was sold at around 60 pie and mash shops across London around 30 years ago, but that number had dwindled to barely a third by 2020.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said that such a certification requires an agreement on the recipe for producers to follow in order to use the name in future.

But the environment minister told MPs that he would “warmly welcome a formal application” for the Cockney dish to be given TSG status and that his officials were working “closely” on the proposals.

The TSG status is awarded to food products that have a particular production method and composition.

Other protection is afforded to products linked to specific areas, known as Geographical Indication (GI) status, and include Scotch whisky and Stilton cheese.

Mr Holden added that fewer than 100 UK dishes are awarded the status, compared to 800 foods with similar protections in France.

He told MPs: “It is a staple of Cockney cuisine moving out to places like the east of England and into Kent as the Cockney diaspora moved post-war.

“That’s the reason I have pie and mash shops in Basildon today, and we are seeking recognition to safeguard the heritage and to promote it both here and internationally.”

He added: “Just to really say to everyone, get out there, try that pie and mash, and to the minister, I hope that we will be able to get this status and we will be able to say to you ‘Yes, Pie Minister’.”

Products such as pie and mash show how local traditions can thrive, says Daniel Ziechner, the Defra minister - iStock Editorial

Fellow Essex MP Mark Francois, who represents Rayleigh and Wickford, said: “I now have two good [shops] in my constituency, at Rayleigh Lanes Cafe and the Turkish cafe on the High Street, both of which do very good pie and mash, and that shows what a cosmopolitan food it’s become.”

He added: “I want to do everything I can to endorse his campaign, to give it the recognition it really deserves.”

Daniel Ziechner, the Defra minister, said: “Products like these show how local traditions can thrive and how we can celebrate them for their authenticity and tradition, which has been developed over a long, long time.”

He added: “The Government is committed to celebrating the UK’s Geographical Indications and will continue to promote them at home and abroad, working to ensure that the benefits are felt across the country.”