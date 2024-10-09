Piers Morgan Apologizes & Edits His ‘Uncensored’ Show After Guest Jaguar Wright Made “Totally False” Claims About Jay-Z & Beyonce

Piers Morgan has apologized after platforming “totally false” claims about Jay-Z and Beyoncé on his YouTube channel.

Morgan interviewed Jaguar Wright about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest on his Uncensored show last week. During the exchange, the singer called Diddy and Jay-Z “monsters” and alleged that Jay-Z and Beyoncé have hundreds of victims.

During an Uncensored episode on Tuesday, Morgan opened the show by revealing that he had received a legal letter from the couple, in which they refuted the allegations. The former CNN anchor apologized and said Wright’s interview was edited to remove her claims.

Morgan said: “Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were ‘totally false’ and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

“Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

He added: “The thing about platforms, the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear. That’s why we invited [Wright] on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.”

