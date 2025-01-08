Piers Morgan to leave Rupert Murdoch's News UK in deal over YouTube venture

Piers Morgan, the broadcaster and journalist, is leaving Rupert Murdoch's British empire to focus on expanding his Uncensored YouTube channel in the US and other international markets, underlining prominent media figures' accelerating shift away from traditional outlets.

Sky News can exclusively reveal that Mr Morgan and News UK - publisher of The Sun and The Times and owner of Times radio - have agreed a deal that will see him taking ownership of the Uncensored media brand and its existing 3.6 million-strong YouTube subscriber base through his production company, Wake Up Productions.

He is understood to have struck a four-year revenue-sharing deal with News UK that will see the Murdoch-owned company receiving a slice of the advertising revenue generated by Piers Morgan Uncensored until 2029.

Money latest: The remortgage boom to hit households

Mr Morgan returned to News UK in January 2022 with a three-year deal that included writing regular columns for The Sun and New York Post, as well as presenting shows on the company's now-folded television channel, Talk TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

People close to the situation said a book deal with the Murdoch-owned publisher Harper Collins would still go ahead, with Mr Morgan expected to complete that project later this year.

He will also continue to write occasionally for News Corporation's newspapers, according to one insider.

Mr Morgan's future had been the subject of growing speculation following the expiry of his three-year contract with News UK at the end of 2024.

As part of his new arrangements, Mr Morgan has also signed a deal with Red Seat Ventures, a US-based agency which partners with prominent media figures and influencers to help them exploit commercial opportunities through sponsorship and other revenue streams.

Among those Red Seat has worked with are Megyn Kelly, the American commentator, and Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News presenter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Morgan is also understood to have received expressions of interest in other commercial and broadcasting deals from American media groups, having been one of few Brits to present his own TV chatshow on a mainstream US network.

Fond of the phrase "One day you're the cock of the walk, the next you're the feather duster," during various phases of his career, his latest deal reflects the shifting dynamics in media consumption.

Responding to an enquiry from Sky News on Wednesday morning, Mr Morgan said in a statement: "I have had a great time working back at News and am delighted that we will continue to be partners.

"Owning the brand allows my team and I the freedom to focus exclusively on building Uncensored into a standalone business, editorially and commercially, and in time, widening it from just me and my content.

"It's clear from the recent US election that YouTube is an increasingly powerful and influential media platform, and Uncensored is one of the fastest-growing shows on it in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm very excited about the potential for Uncensored."

Mr Morgan declined to comment on any other aspect of his new arrangement with News UK or his expansion plans ahead of an official announcement, which is understood to be scheduled for later on Wednesday.

His decision to strike out on his own - albeit with a continued relationship with News UK - is said to reflect his belief that broadcast audiences will increasingly shift away from mainstream channels to platforms such as YouTube.

"He thinks YouTube will be a dominant broadcasting platform in terms of audience share within a couple of years," said one.

It was unclear what the precise revenue split would be between Wake Up Productions and News UK during their four-year partnership.

Read more from Sky News:

Rolls-Royce factory expansion to meet bespoke car demand

Basic questions unanswered by Shein as it eyes London listing

Blow to Treasury as long-term borrowing costs soar

ADVERTISEMENT

He is expected to focus his efforts to expand Uncensored on US audiences initially, with a wider international plan to follow that.

On Tuesday, Mr Morgan posted on X that he believed an interview with Elon Musk, the Tesla founder who has sparked a firestorm in British politics in recent weeks, was "getting closer".

Among the other interviewees on his YouTube show have been Donald Trump during his first presidency, the Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky and Cristiano Ronaldo, the footballer.