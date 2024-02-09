Piers Morgan is moving his Uncensored show from TalkTV to YouTube

Piers Morgan (PA Archive)

Piers Morgan will take his daily Uncensored show from TalkTV to YouTube, saying he hopes to attract a more global audience.

The media personality said the format of television had become a “straitjacket” on interviews, and that he hoped moving online would allow him to do longer interviews.

His show currently has more than two million subscribers on YouTube, which is more than the viewership of the show on TalkTV.

He told The Times: “It’s clear there’s a huge global demand for the content we’re making, but the commitment to a daily show at a fixed schedule, with all the editing and time sensitivities that involves, has been an increasingly unnecessary straitjacket.”

He pointed to his interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday which made headlines after Mr Sunak agreed to a £1,000 bet over his Rwanda policy.

Mr Sunak later said he had been taken aback in making the bet.

Piers Morgan with Rishi Sunak (PA)

"Had we waited until 8pm to air it first on TalkTV, it would have been overtaken by the huge breaking news of King Charles's cancer diagnosis," the broadcaster said.

He also highlighted his interview with the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, which has had 6 million views online since November.

The announcement comes less than two years after the launch of TalkTV by the Rupert Murdoch-owned News UK.

During Monday’s interview with Rishi Sunak, the TV presenter challenged him on the state of the NHS, telling Mr Sunak his elderly mother had experienced lengthy waits after having a heart attack.

He told the Prime Minister that, despite being driven to the hospital in an ambulance, she waited on a trolley in an A&E corridor for nearly seven hours to be seen, in a scene she compared to a “war zone”.

The Prime Minister said the account was “shocking” and that performance in A&E and with ambulance waiting times was “not good enough”.