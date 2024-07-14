William and George cheer England in Euros final

Piers Morgan, Olly Murs and Louis Tomlinson are among the famous faces cheering on England as they play Spain in the Euros final in Berlin.

Morgan, 59, posted a picture of him and his two sons at the game on X, with the caption: "Come on England - bring this thing home!"

Meanwhile on Instagram, popstar Murs has been documenting his journey to Berlin.

He posted a video leaving the airport singing "it's coming home" in an England shirt.

The Prince of Wales and his son Prince George are in the stands.

Prince William also attended England's victory over Switzerland in the quarter-final and the group stage match against Denmark.

After the semi-final win over the Netherlands on Wednesday, Aston Villa fan Prince William congratulated the team in a post on X, saying: "What a beauty, Ollie!"

The prince is joined by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Culture secretary Lisa Nandy.

When asked about a potential bank holiday if England win by ITV pundit Gary Neville, Sir Keir said "we should certainly mark the occasion" but stopped short of confirming a day off for the country, saying he did not want to "jinx it".

Peter Crouch looked in good spirits ahead of kick-off [Getty Images]

Famous footballing faces at the game include Peter Crouch, Arsène Wenger and Gareth Bale.

Others at the game include Formula One driver George Russell.

Russell posted a picture with his Spanish girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, on Instagram with the caption: "Special to have both of our countries in the @euro2024 final. One of us will be happy tonight."

Famous faces including Romesh Ranganathan, Ellie Goulding, Little Simz, Stephen Fry and Sir Patrick Stewart have sent messages of support to the team ahead of the final.

Pop stars Ed Sheeran and Adele were spotted earlier in the week at the semi-finals where England beat Netherlands by two goals to one.

Others to have wished England the best of luck include American singer Katy Perry who posted “It’s coming home” on X.

However fans were quick to point out that she accidentally used the British flag emoji rather than the England one.

England's men's team have not won a major tournament since 1966.