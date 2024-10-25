Pieter Teeuwissen runs for Hinds County judge
Pieter Teeuwissen says he has the experience to be Hinds County judge
Former president boasted that his daughter was ‘number one’ in her Georgetown Law class in 2020, but the university says it ‘doesn’t rank students’
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do
Silver noted the "many anxious Democrats" while offering his "gut" forecast.
Zelenskyy ditched his iconic green T-shirt to send a pointed message to Russia on Wednesday, gaining an ascerbic response from the Kremlin.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris went to a Philadelphia suburb on Wednesday night for a CNN town hall, where she faced questions from undecided voters. The event was arranged after Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with her.
For years, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's distaste for former President Donald Trump has been characterized through calculated restraint, but in a new biography on McConnell set to be released next week, McConnell criticizes the former president in no uncertain terms, at varying points calling Trump "stupid," "ill-tempered," a "narcissist" and a "despicable human being." With less than two weeks until an Election Day that could see Trump return to the White House, McConnell, who has served as his party's leader in the Senate for a record-breaking 17 years, says Trump's MAGA movement has "done a lot of damage" to the Republican Party and turned it into something that former President Ronald Reagan "wouldn't recognize."
It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.
Donald Trump is being mocked as a “fool” and a “sucker” in a new ad by his Republican haters based on the Daily Beast’s revelations of his campaign chief’s massive payday. The Lincoln Project’s ad highlights how his campaign chief, Chris LaCivita, is making a fortune off the GOP presidential candidate. The attack ad is based on the veteran investigative journalist Michael Isikoff’s discovery that LaCivita made $22 million (and counting) in just two years.
"He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt," former model Stacey Williams said of the GOP nominee for president, according to the Guardian.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and a prominent Democratic congressman asked the U.S. attorney general on Thursday to appoint a special counsel to investigate whether Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was functioning as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia, according to a letter from the lawmakers. The letter from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin cited an Oct. 4 Reuters report that revealed that Kushner on multiple occasions had discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomacy concerning Israel with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, since leaving government.
CNN anchor Jim Acosta and a top Georgia Republican sparred Thursday over former President Trump’s false claims of a stolen election in 2020. “You’re making suggestions that that there was some kind of tomfoolery and shenanigans going on last time around,” Acosta told Josh McKoon, chair of the Georgia GOP. “Your party’s own secretary of…
The Republican senator tried to ridicule Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce. The Marine Corps veteran didn't take the attacks lying down.
The GOP nominee dropped a nonsensical claim before rambling about McDonald's and Google in Georgia.
Jill Wine-Banks expressed her alarm over the potential candidate.
The former president mocked his successor as he stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump’s campaign strategy of insulting swing-state cities was on display again Wednesday while talking about Detroit, Michigan. “For 40 years, I’ve been hearing about ‘Detroit is coming back.’ Never came back,” he told a Georgia audience. The attack on the Motor City follows one on the same target just two weeks ago. Addressing members of the Detroit Economic Club, Trump argued that Vice President Kamala Harris would turn America into Detroit if elected.
Erie County, Pennsylvania is a swing county within a swing state, making it a key community to watch this Election Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin is resorting to bribery and propaganda in an attempt to prevent Moldova and Georgia from joining the European Union, but his efforts have so far been unsuccessful.
"It is because of my love for our country," the former Democratic congresswoman explained.
Letter states that the Republican candidate ‘appears to be showing signs of cognitive decline that urgently call for a full neurological workup’