Piglet Rescued After Being 'Tossed Like a Football' at Mardi Gras Carnival

A weeks-old piglet was rescued after being mistreated at the Mardi Gras Carnival in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 19, the Humane Society of Louisiana said.

Video footage captured by the Humane Society of Louisiana shows the piglet, named Piglet, recovering at their facility.

According to the organization’s director, a bystander said she saw three men throwing something she initially thought was a Nerf football. She said she soon realized the men were handling a frightened and squealing piglet, “tossing him around like a football.”

After confronting the group, they relinquished Piglet to the woman and she passed him along to someone who transferred him to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Piglet was taken to an animal hospital for examination and did not suffer any internal injuries or trauma, the organization said.

A vet tech from Metairie Small Animal Hospital is fostering Piglet and an individual from Magnolia, Mississippi, has applied to adopt him, according to the Humane Society. Credit: Humane Society of Louisiana via Storyful