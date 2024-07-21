Piglets ITV trailer

TVLine.com

Will Ghosts solve another deadly mystery? Which TV crimesolver has cracked their last case? Is The Irrational ready to sing? Read on for answers to those questions and many more! (You can and should email brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Do you have anything on Season 4 of Ghosts yet? –LindseyHmm, already this hiatus Inside Line has given you the forecast …