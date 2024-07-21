Piglets ITV trailer

Latest Stories
Pierce Brosnan's appearance in dapper new photo has fans saying the same thing
Pierce Brosnan made quite the appearance at Wimbledon last week, however, when the former James Bond star shared photos from the event, fans all thought the same thing
- People
Father of the Groom Shocks Couple at Their Wedding With Epic Performance: 'We'll Never Get Over It' (Exclusive)
The video posted on June 10 of the father of the groom performing reached over one million views on TikTok
- The Wrap
Stephen Colbert Says ‘Holy Brotox’ to Matt Gaetz’s New Face: ‘He Looks Like if the Joker Worked at Sephora’ | Video
The CBS host broke out a series of zingers about the Florida congressman as part of the GOP's call for unity The post Stephen Colbert Says ‘Holy Brotox’ to Matt Gaetz’s New Face: ‘He Looks Like if the Joker Worked at Sephora’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- People
Shania Twain Duets with Andrea Bocelli During His 3-Day Concert Event in Tuscany: Watch
The duo performed an Italian rendition of her hit track 'From This Moment On' titled 'Da Stanotte in Poi' during his Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration concert series in Italy
- People
Ryan Reynolds Jokes He Was 'Sued' by Taylor Swift for Using Her Cats' in “Deadpool 2”: She Has 'Very Powerful Lawyers'
"I lost everything in that one. And getting sued by a friend is tough to swallow," the actor teased
- Entertainment Weekly
Ryan Reynolds had to meet Madonna in person to get permission to use 'Like a Prayer' in “Deadpool & Wolverine”
"And she gave a great note," says Reynolds, who called hanging with the Queen of Pop "one of the great thrills of my life."
- TVLine.com
Matt’s Inside Line: Scoop on Ghosts, Elsbeth, Found, NCIS: Origins, Frasier, Based on a True Story, Harley Quinn, Irrational, a Cancellation and More
Will Ghosts solve another deadly mystery? Which TV crimesolver has cracked their last case? Is The Irrational ready to sing? Read on for answers to those questions and many more! (You can and should email brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Do you have anything on Season 4 of Ghosts yet? –LindseyHmm, already this hiatus Inside Line has given you the forecast …
- TVLine.com
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Adds 2 — Including a Young Sheldon Recast
Mandy McAllister’s younger brother will look a little different when he resurfaces on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The Young Sheldon spinoff has cast Dougie Baldwin (Disjointed) in the series-regular role of Connor, TVLine has learned. He succeeds Joseph Apollonio, who originated the role of Mandy’s sib in a Season 6 episode of the Big …
- Entertainment Weekly
Glen Powell wet T-shirt moment was almost cut by “Twisters” director: Editing team 'almost rioted' (exclusive)
"There were people on my editing staff who told me, 'You cannot trim that scene,'" Lee Isaac Chung tells EW.
- People
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Get Steamy in New Trailer for “It Ends with Us”
The trailer teases Lively’s character’s blossoming romance with a charming neurosurgeon, played by Baldoni
- Hypebeast
'Alien: Romulus' Final Trailer Promises Plenty of Alien Gore
The final trailer for the latest entry in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus has been released....
- Country Living
Jonathan Knight's Latest Announcement Has HGTV Fans "So Excited"
He's heading back to TV sooner than we expected! Jon will take part in the new competition series, 100 Day Hotel Challenge.
- Indiewire
Rob Reiner Teases Appearances by ‘Paul McCartney and Elton John’ in ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Sequel
With the original celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Reiner is currently wrapping production on a sequel featuring the original cast, as well as some new guests.
- Digital Spy
Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova denies show complaint rumours
Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has responded to rumours that she has submitted a complaint against the BBC One show.
- Yahoo News Canada
'My Spy: The Eternal City': The 'horrible' idea cut from Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman action-comedy movie
My Spy: The Eternal City on Prime Video with Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman ventures into teenage girlhood, but one idea was cut from the script.
- The Independent
Ed Sheeran sparks criticism for posing with Johnny Depp in new photo
Sheeran and Depp were photographed sharing a Guinness backstage with Russell Crowe at Andrea Bocelli’s recent concert
- The Canadian Press
Weird Al on new music, Sabrina Carpenter, a decade of 'Mandatory Fun' and 40 years of 'Eat It'
Ten years ago, “Weird Al” Yankovic made history, as he is wont to do. “Mandatory Fun,” his 14th and final studio album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was not only unprecedented for Yankovic, but unprecedented for his genre as a whole: Never before had a comedy album debuted at the top spot.
- Good Housekeeping
'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Posted a Heartbreaking Tribute to Bob Newhart
'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco paid tribute to Bob Newhart after her died at the age of 94 from a series of illnesses on July 18.
- Entertainment Weekly
X-23 returns! Dafne Keen talks “Deadpool & Wolverine” cameo and reuniting with Hugh Jackman (exclusive)
"I had a great time keeping it secret," the actress admits in an interview with EW.
- The Canadian Press
Spectacle, spires and romance: The 'real suspense' behind Netflix doc ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story’
It started out as a film about rooftoppers.