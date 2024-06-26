Pikesville parents hoping to find their missing 12-year-old daughter

A parent's nightmare: waking up in the morning and finding your child's bed empty, and they're gone. It’s the nightmare one family is dealing with. Just five days ago, it happened to them and their 12-year-old daughter, Tayzha Alona Warren. “She wasn't there. She wasn't in her room. It was just her pillows," says Mia Brooks. She woke up to find her daughter missing, just 12 years old. She says her daughter left a note saying she was going to Pennsylvania, don't call the police, and she's not running away.