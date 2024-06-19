‘Pile of old wood’: Salisbury residents say sculpture spoils cathedral view

Seaview is described by the artist as a ‘dramatic visual representation of the sea reclaiming homes from the coastline in Norfolk’.

Seaview is described by the artist as a ‘dramatic visual representation of the sea reclaiming homes from the coastline in Norfolk’. Photograph: Geoffrey Swaine/Rex/Shutterstock

The art installation – a depiction of a house tumbling into the sea – was created to try to highlight the threat posed by the climate emergency to the UK’s coastlines.

But some residents have compared the piece placed on a lawn outside Salisbury Cathedral to a pile of fly-tipped debris or an unlit bonfire and called for it to be removed, saying it is spoiling the view of one of England’s most magnificent buildings.

The wooden sculpture, called Seaview, is described by its creator, the Salford-based artist Hilary Jack, as a “dramatic visual representation of the sea reclaiming homes from the coastline in Norfolk”.

Another of her pieces, Turquoise Bag in a Tree, a bronze cast of a plastic bag placed in branches, is on show in the cathedral’s cloisters as part of an exhibition called Our Earth. But it is Seaview that seems to be causing the most angst among some local people.

In a letter to the Salisbury Journal, one resident, Peter Darling, said: “The reaction that I had when I first saw the pile of wood stacked up in front of the cathedral was that the close had been visited by fly-tippers. When the many thousands of tourists entering the close from the high street for the first time get that wow factor on seeing this iconic building, they want to take photographs. But not now.”

Another, William Cousins, called the work a “pile of old wood” and said it was “incongruous and offensive”. He said: “I was waiting for the bonfire to be lit. Us residents in the close have had no say in the matter and instead have to view this timber pile daily to the detriment of the cathedral facade.

“If the objective is to draw attention to the sad situation along coastline then a better solution would be to erect some large colour photographic posters with householders’ comments showing the crumbling cliffs and houses in danger of collapsing into the sea. May this monstrous debacle be removed as soon as possible.”

On the paper’s Facebook page one person called the sculpture a “mound of wood chip leftovers”, another “a blot on the landscape” and a third “more like something you [sic] dad would make in the garden out of left-over MDF”.

Not everyone was critical. One person said: “The cathedral has always given space to modern art in its grounds. Some you will like, some you won’t. All are temporary. It doesn’t interfere with your visit, you can take photos without it in view.”

Another said: “It’s good to see a work of art inspiring debate. Nothing will ever please everyone, people are too diverse in their influences and opinions for that to happen.”

Other pieces that form part of the exhibition include a commission by the artist Rebecca Chesney that gives cathedral visitors a chance to listen to birdsong from four continents, and paintings by the artist and activist Derek Jarman exploring the joy found in the garden.

Explaining the aim of the exhibition, the cathedral’s art curator Beth Hughes said: “The cathedral really is the perfect place to discuss these issues in a spirit of hope for the future. Artists have long been engaged with the environment and through creativity they draw our eye to the overlooked stories, raising our collective appreciation and awareness.”