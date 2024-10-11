Pilot who died in small plane crash into Eagle Mountain Lake in North Texas identified

The pilot who was killed when his small airplane crashed into Eagle Mountain Lake near Fort Worth this week has been identified, officials said.

Stephen Lee Spence, 60, of North Richland Hills, was pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, the Tarrant Regional Water District received a call about the single-engine plane crashing into the north end of Eagle Mountain Lake and sinking into the water, district spokesperson Chad Lorance told the Star-Telegram.

Spence’s body and the plane were recovered from the lake Monday evening. He was the only person on board the plane, Lorance said.

The plane was a Champion 7EC, according to the FAA, which is investigating the cause of the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

