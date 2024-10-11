Pilot who died in small plane crash into Eagle Mountain Lake in North Texas identified

Harriet Ramos
·1 min read

The pilot who was killed when his small airplane crashed into Eagle Mountain Lake near Fort Worth this week has been identified, officials said.

Stephen Lee Spence, 60, of North Richland Hills, was pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, the Tarrant Regional Water District received a call about the single-engine plane crashing into the north end of Eagle Mountain Lake and sinking into the water, district spokesperson Chad Lorance told the Star-Telegram.

Spence’s body and the plane were recovered from the lake Monday evening. He was the only person on board the plane, Lorance said.

The plane was a Champion 7EC, according to the FAA, which is investigating the cause of the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

Pilot dies in small airplane crash at Eagle Mountain Lake

Family sues Fort Behavioral Health, alleging near-fatal negligence

Arlington officers fatally shoot armed man

[Get our breaking news alerts.]

Latest Stories

  • I’m a Mechanic: 9 Cars I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

    Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Easy Ways To Grow...

  • Violent Thornhill theft of suitcase with money in it caught on video

    York Region police say they are searching for at least three suspects after they stole a suitcase with a "quantity of cash" in a violent daytime robbery captured on video.The alleged robbery unfolded on Tuesday at about 5:10 p.m. at the exit of a commercial plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue in Thornhill.A man was driving his vehicle through the plaza parking lot when he was suddenly boxed in by a Lexus SUV and a Mercedes sedan, police said in a news release Thursday.Three s

  • Elon Musk unveils Tesla 'Cybercab' as focus shifts to robo-cars

    STORY: Elon Musk made a big entrance late Thursday. He rolled towards the stage at the Warner Bros studios near Los Angeles in a new two-door Tesla which he calls the ‘Cybercab’. The vehicle has no steering wheel or pedals, and is meant to launch robotaxi services. Musk says it will go into production in 2026, priced below $30,000. And he says real self-driving will finally arrive: “So, we’ll move from supervised full self-driving to unsupervised full self-driving, where the car… you could fall asleep and wake up at your destination.”Musk also showcased a larger self-driving vehicle - the Robovan - which can carry up to 20 people. The debuts are all part of his move to rebrand Tesla as a robotics firm, not a mass-market automaker. The company’s humanoid Optimus robot was also on show to hammer home the point. The event sparked huge enthusiasm among fans, with Musk promising thhat owners would be able to make money renting out their cars as cabs. “Your average passenger car is only used about 10 hours a week out of 168 hours. So, the vast majority of the time, cars are just doing nothing. But if they're autonomous, they could be used, I don't know, five times more. Maybe 10 times more.”Some observers were more skeptical, however. One shareholder told Reuters he was disappointed by the lack of a clear timeframe for robotaxi services. Other investors noted a lack of detail on how quickly Tesla can ramp up production, and how it can overcome regulatory worries about safety. The Cybercabs rely on AI and cameras to get around, dispensing with the other sensors - like costly lidar - used by rivals like Alphabet’s Waymo. Experts say that approach significantly cuts costs, but also poses huge technical challenges. Musk also has a history of being overoptimistic on timing - and he said as much at Thursday's event.As early as 2019, he was promising to have robotaxis on the streets by the following year.

  • Aging fleet, e-bus challenges push Ottawa back to diesel

    OC Transpo staff are researching where to buy more diesel buses — something the city had never intended to do again — as it gives up on plans for high-capacity electric buses and struggles to maintain its aging conventional fleet.The capital's public transit agency gave an update Thursday for its e-bus procurement. It includes information about the latest round of delays and the city's decision to give up on purchasing any of the longer, 18-metre (60-foot) electric buses."If we lose that, does t

  • Chinese-Swedish Lynk & Co debuts new electric vehicle in Europe

    The introduction of the 02 to the European market comes at a challenging time for automakers who are currently struggling with weak demand for electric vehicles in major markets like China and U.S as well as hefty tariffs on China-made electric vehicles. The 02 model will start at 35,495 euros ($38,799.58) and be available for online sales in the continent from Friday.

  • Auto Experts: 6 Car Repairs You Should Never Try to DIY

    In an era where you can find do-it-yourself (DIY) videos for almost any skill online, it can be tempting to try to fix your own car problems in order to save money. But should you? Be Aware: 6 Hybrid...

  • Tesla Robotaxi event: How to watch the reveal live

    Tesla loves to put on a show, and Thursday’s Robotaxi reveal might just be the flashiest of them all. The electric vehicle maker is slated to unveil its much-hyped Robotaxi vehicle at Warner Bros. Discovery’s movie studio in Burbank, California. Tesla will livestream the "We, Robot" event on X, which Elon Musk owns, and on the automaker's usually streams events live on its YouTube page.

  • A United Boeing 787 with 176 people on board had to divert after the pilot's screens went blank over remote northern Canada

    Pilots of a United Airlines Boeing 787 lost some autopilot functionality and dealt with blank screens, and had to change course over Hudson Bay.

  • Tesla unveils its Cybercab in move Musk hopes will steer company into new era

    A self-driving taxi that can collect passengers and drive them to their destinations safely is an idea Musk has been toying with for several years.

  • Close call at Nashville airport came after planes were directed to same runway, probe shows

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators said Wednesday that air traffic controllers cleared an Alaska Airlines jet to take off from Nashville last month after telling pilots of a Southwest Airlines jet to cross the same runway.

  • Father-Son Duo Restore a 1965 Buick Riviera, Passing Down a Family Legacy

    Father and son restore a 1965 Buick Riviera, bonding over their shared passion for classic cars and passing down tradition.

  • Toronto city council votes to extend runway at Billy Bishop airport

    Toronto city council has voted to extend the runway at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to meet a new federal airport safety requirement. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, the decision to build what is called a runway end safety area passed 17 to 8. City staff say the intention of a runway end safety area, which is ground level land past the end of a runway, is to "reduce the severity of damage to an aircraft" if it were to overshoot or overrun a runway. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow moved th

  • Tesla gambles on ‘black box’ AI tech for robotaxis

    (Reuters) -Tesla aims to stun investors Thursday night with its long-awaited “robotaxi unveil," a potential milestone after a decade of Elon Musk’s unfulfilled promises to deliver self-driving vehicles. Convincing regulators and passengers of the vehicle’s safety could prove much harder and take much longer — while its main competitors, such as Alphabet’s Waymo, expand robotaxi fleets they're already operating in select cities today. Tesla has to date pursued a different technological path than all of its major self-driving rivals - one with potentially higher rewards but also higher risks to both its business and its passengers, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen executives, consultants and academics specializing in self-driving technology and three former Tesla autonomous-vehicle engineers.

  • Honda recalling 1.7M vehicles over steering concerns

    Honda recalled approximately 1.7 million vehicles in a Wednesday announcement, due to a defective part in the steering gearbox in various Honda and Acura models manufactured from 2022 to 2025. It said the defect can cause abnormal steering noise, increased steering effort or “sticky” steering. The recall impacts Honda models including the 2022-25 Civic Sedan,…

  • NextStar Energy plant a year away from full production

    The first large-scale electric vehicle battery plant in Canada is now just about a year from fully opening. Sometime in late 2025, the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor, Ont., is expected to be producing battery cells for automaker Stellantis, while the production of the modules where the cells are packed is expected to start this year.In the works since 2022, the plant is a joint venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution that's expected to create 2,500 jobs.At the time it was ann

  • Baidu eyes Hong Kong, overseas for self-driving cars as Tesla gears up for robotaxi launch

    Baidu is reportedly eyeing the launch of its robotaxi service outside mainland China, including in Hong Kong, as Chinese autonomous driving firms move to gain a foothold in the global market ahead of Tesla's own robotaxi launch. Baidu's Apollo Go plans to roll out its driverless taxi service in Hong Kong, Chinese media outlets reported on Wednesday, following reports from The Wall Street Journal and Nikkei Asia that said the company was looking to launch Apollo Go in several markets outside the

  • Keanu Reeves Says ‘Speed’ Production Actually Caused Car Accidents: ‘People Were Screaming’

    "Everyone on their bus lost their mind."

  • Volkswagen's deliveries drop, highlighting Europe's car industry challenges

    Europe's car companies also have to contend with the impact of a potential trade war between Beijing and the European Union as the EU presses ahead with import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, imposed over alleged subsidies. VW, Europe's biggest automaker is undergoing a major revamp as it considers German plant closures for the first time due to weak European demand, competition from China, challenges presented by vehicle electrification, and high costs in Germany.

  • Uber Just Launched an $18 Shuttle Service Between Manhattan and NYC's LaGuardia Airport

    Uber's new airport shuttle will transport riders between LaGuardia and three Manhattan pick-up locations—here's how to book it.

  • Elon Musk is promising to unveil the future of Tesla tonight

    Elon Musk and Tesla have pledged a game-changing moment in the company’s history Thursday night. It remains to be seen if they will actually deliver.