Pilot in Festive Spirit Flies in Christmas Tree Pattern Over Florida

A pilot got into the festive spirit by flying in the outline of a Christmas tree over an area in south Florida on Christmas Eve.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking service, said the light aircraft took off from Punta Gorda Airport shortly before 12:30 pm, then landed at 2 pm after its patterned flight.

The pilot went so far as to even draw a star on top of the tree, a playback of the flightpath shows. Credit: FlightAware.com via Storyful