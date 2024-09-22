Pilot killed in midair plane collision in Lancaster

A pilot was killed after two small-engine planes collided in midair over Lancaster on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a call about a downed plane near the intersection of 47th Street East and Avenue F about 1:20 p.m., said Capt. Sheila Kelliher-Berkoh, of the L.A. County Fire Department said. A second downed aircraft was located near the intersection of 60th Street East and Avenue G, Kelliher-Berkoh said.

One of the pilots was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other pilot was uninjured, she said. While details of the incident were scarce Sunday afternoon, it appears the two planes collided above Lancaster, Kelliher-Berkoh said.

It wasn't known Sunday afternoon what caused the crash, she said.

One of the planes was a single-engine Cessna while the other appeared to be of similar size and make, Kelliher-Berkoh said. No passengers were on board either plane,

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.