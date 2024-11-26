Pilot killed in plane crash in remote woods of New York, but 2 dogs survive

WINDHAM, N.Y. (AP) — A pilot and a rescue dog he was transporting to an animal shelter were killed when a small plane crashed in the snowy woods of the Catskill Mountains, though two other dogs were later found to have survived, authorities said.

Seuk Kim, 49, was flying from Maryland to Albany, New York, when the plane crashed Sunday evening in a remote area of Windham, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Albany, officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the pilot died from the impact, Greene County Sheriff Peter Kusminsky said. The flight was carrying three dogs and was associated with a not-for-profit group that transports rescue animals with help from volunteer pilots, the sheriff said.

Two dogs survived the crash: A Labrador-mix puppy that suffered broken bones, and another dog that had only minor injuries.

“It was pretty scared and it was dug down into the snow,” Kusminsky said of the puppy with broken bones.

That dog, named Whiskey, was taken to a veterinary hospital in Middleton, Connecticut, according to the nonprofit Kim was delivering the dogs to, the Animal Shelter of Schoharie County. The other dog found safe was a 18-month-old yorkie terrier mix named Pluto.

Tributes to Kim, who was from Springfield, Virginia, poured into an online memorial Monday, with fellow dog rescuers thanking him for flying flights and coordinating pilots across the country.

“Over the years, Seuk helped to save the lives of hundreds of animals who would have otherwise been euthanized due to overcrowding at animal shelters,” Maggie Pryor, director of the Animal Shelter of Schoharie County, said in a statement.

Cathay West, who operates the Kuddles & Kisses K9 Rescue in Baltimore, Maryland, said she last saw Kim in October at a nearby airport as he handed over to her a dog that had only days before been on a list to be euthanized at an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee.

“He was bringing me a momma dog and five puppies,” West said. “He was so involved in trying to get the word out to volunteer, to other pilots. That this is a good thing to save these dogs so that they don’t die in shelters.”

A statement from Kim's family said he was originally from South Korea and “came to this country with little but a dream, and through hard work and perseverance, he built a life of meaning and generosity.”

“He was a kind, selfless individual who always went out of his way to help others, no matter the circumstances,” the statement said. “His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched, both human and animal,” it added.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.

Visibility was poor on Sunday and Kim sought permission to change his altitude due to turbulence before the crash, Kusminsky said.

The plane crashed in woods a couple of miles from the nearest road. Rescuers located the wreckage before midnight in woods covered by about a foot of snow, according to the sheriff.

The Associated Press