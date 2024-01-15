Pilot, passenger and two others dead after hot air balloon crash near Eloy

CBC

When Shauna Griffiths was growing up in Ship Harbour in Placentia Bay, she never dreamed she'd be walking the runways of Paris and Milan. But last fall, the model and designer crossed those two things off her bucket list. And she has big plans for her life in the fashion industry. Griffiths credits her time in pageants for giving her confidence. She has won numerous titles, including Miss Canada Globe 2018. (submitted/Shauna Griffiths)Griffiths lives in Vancouver, a move she made in January 2020