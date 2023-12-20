Pilot, photographer killed after news helicopter crashes in wooded area of New Jersey

Two crew members were killed when a news station helicopter crashed in a wooded area of New Jersey Tuesday night.

A pilot and photographer on their way back from an assignment on the Jersey Shore died when 6ABC's Action News helicopter crashed sometime after 8 p.m. in Washington Township, which is less than 20 miles outside of Philadelphia, according to 6ABC News (WPVI).

The Philadelphia station did not release the names of the pilot and photographer. Family members are still being informed about the fatal crash.

According to the outlet, the crash site was hard to access, but New Jersey State Police troopers managed to access it. The crash was captured by another Philadelphia news station helicopter. It's unclear what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Jersey helicopter crash: Two 6ABC news crew members killed