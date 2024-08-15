Pilot pulls off incredible landing with missing front wheel

KameraOne

In a dramatic scene at an airfield in Ulyanovsk, Russia, a pilot successfully landed a training aircraft after its front wheel detached during takeoff on August 12. The plane touched down on two wheels as the front gear scraped the tarmac before stopping safely. No injuries were reported.

Latest Stories

  • I’m a Retired Boomer: Here Are 7 New Cars I’m Considering Buying

    Many baby boomers grew up around big, gas-guzzling sedans, muscle cars and hot rods during the 1950s, 60s and 70s, back when gasoline was less than 40 cents a gallon and engines were pretty simple and...

  • Edmunds: The pros and cons of buying a hybrid vehicle or plug-in hybrid

    If you’re ready to move on from a purely gasoline-fueled vehicle but you’re not ready to go fully electric, you have two choices. You can get a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid vehicle. But which one is best? The experts at Edmunds will help you decide.

  • Youths charged after firearms seized in Whitby collision: police

    Five young people are facing a string of charges and Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after two of them were seriously hurt while allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Durham Region.Durham police said they seized two firearms and prohibited magazines from the vehicle the youths were in after it crashed in Whitby Monday night.In a news release Wednesday, police said they initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Winchester Road W. and Thornton Road N. around 10:30 p.

  • Industry and shippers brace for Canada rail stoppage, fear 'catastrophe'

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -North American industry groups and shippers are bracing for an unprecedented simultaneous stoppage at both of Canada's main railway companies that could inflict billions of dollars' worth of economic damage. Canada is the world's second-largest country by area and relies heavily on trains to transport grain, beans, automobiles, potash, coal and other goods. Talks between Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City on one hand and the Teamsters union on the other have deadlocked, with each side accusing the other of bad faith.

  • China firm claims world's fastest-charging EV battery

    Zeekr says its new batteries can be charged from 10% to 80% in 10 and a half minutes using its chargers.

  • Swedish EV maker Polestar starts U.S. production, avoiding heavy tariffs

    Swedish electric-vehicle (EV) maker Polestar moved one step further in avoiding major tariffs imposed on Chinese-made cars on Wednesday when the automaker said it began production of its Polestar 3 SUV in the United States. Steep tariffs recently imposed by U.S. and Europe on cars made in China have prompted many automakers to speed up plans to move parts of their production to other countries.

  • Abducted Child Dies in Crash on Maryland Highway After Police Pursuit

    An infant who had been abducted by her father died following a vehicle crash in Camp Springs, Maryland, on August 15, after a failed traffic stop by police.The driver of the vehicle was identified by police as Dana Plummer, 36. Plummer was wanted for stabbing the mother of his three children and another girl, and abducting the children on Wednesday, Virginia Beach Police said. The three children, aged seven, five, and one, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and were transported to area hospitals, where the youngest died, police said.According to Virginia Beach Police, a citizen recognized the vehicle from an Amber Alert and contacted local law enforcement. Virginia State Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but it refused to stop. The car fled north on I-495 into Maryland, where the driver lost control and crashed.“Plummer was apprehended at the scene,” police said. The one-year-old was transported to a hospital for treatment, “where she later succumbed to her injuries,” they said.The two stabbing victims were hospitalized and in stable condition, Virginia Beach police said.Plummer was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of parental abduction, four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, and domestic assault, according to police.Video filmed by X user @killmoenetwork shows a Maryland State Police helicopter and ambulances on the highway near the scene of the crash. Credit: @killmoenetwork via Storyful

  • Ada County, Boise say: Don’t be ‘the Tour de France rider on the Greenbelt’

    Residents complained of reckless behavior on the Greenbelt. Now, a new rule is coming to hold users to a “reasonable” speed.

  • Toyota bets big on hybrid-only models as EV demand slows

    Toyota may be one of the slowest legacy automakers to develop electric vehicles but it could be the first to jettison cars powered only by gasoline. Almost three decades after launching the Prius, its pioneering gasoline-electric hybrid, Toyota is moving to convert most, and eventually maybe all, of its Toyota and Lexus line-up to hybrid-only models, two Toyota executives told Reuters. Toyota's stubborn focus on hybrids over EVs is part of a broader challenge by the world's biggest automaker to the prevailing industry and regulatory orthodoxy that all cars will be electric in the near future.

  • One-off Pininfarina Battista Targamerica unveiled as client-commissioned convertible

    Pininfarina unveiled a one-off Battista named Targamerica. The model was built at the request of a client, and it's the first convertible Battista.

  • Motorcyclist pleads guilty to vehicular homicide and gets 17 years for Georgia state trooper's death

    A motorcyclist pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular homicide in the death of a Georgia state trooper during a car chase, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison, news outlets reported. Gerson Danilo Ayala-Rodriguez, 21, was facing a murder charge in the death of Trooper Jimmy Censecar in January. Cenescar, 28, died after he lost control of his cruiser on Interstate 85 and struck an embankment in the north Atlanta suburb of Suwanee.

  • 2 fighter jets crash in northeastern France, search underway for two onboard

    PARIS (AP) — Two French fighter jets collided and crashed Wednesday in northeastern France, French military authorities said. One pilot was found unharmed and a search is ongoing for two other people.

  • These are the vehicles with the most satisfying seats

    J.D. Power's 2024 Seat Quality and Satisfaction study found that some seat manufacturers and automakers do a much better job than others.

  • Custom 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Odyssey

    Over 8 years and $1 million went into this build.

  • Used car prices fall again in July, down nearly 20% from pandemic highs

    Vehicle prices continued a downward trend in July — the most of any major category in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the last year as the car market continues its return to "normal" following pandemic-fueled inflation.

  • Acura's Performance EV Concept Brings Fresh Looks, Strong Potential

    Acura brings a new Performance EV Concept to 2024 Monterey Car Week. It's a preview of the first vehicle on Honda's new electric vehicle platform, due in 2026.

  • WestJet says flight cancellations post-hailstorm to continue for 'foreseeable future'

    CALGARY — WestJet says it will be issuing flight cancellations "for the foreseeable future" after planes were damaged by a Calgary hailstorm last week, upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.

  • Pittsburgh bus slams into home after being hit by vehicle involved in police chase

    A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashed into a house in the Homewood South neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon after a police chase involving another vehicle, according to WTAE.

  • She drove angry and killed a Pierce County man riding his ATV. Here’s her prison sentence

    Authorities determined she was driving 68 mph in a 30 mph zone.

  • 2024 Mustang and Camaro Lock Horns in Battle of Legends

    It's an epic clash.