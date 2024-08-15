Pilot pulls off incredible landing with missing front wheel

Storyful

An infant who had been abducted by her father died following a vehicle crash in Camp Springs, Maryland, on August 15, after a failed traffic stop by police.The driver of the vehicle was identified by police as Dana Plummer, 36. Plummer was wanted for stabbing the mother of his three children and another girl, and abducting the children on Wednesday, Virginia Beach Police said. The three children, aged seven, five, and one, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and were transported to area hospitals, where the youngest died, police said.According to Virginia Beach Police, a citizen recognized the vehicle from an Amber Alert and contacted local law enforcement. Virginia State Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but it refused to stop. The car fled north on I-495 into Maryland, where the driver lost control and crashed.“Plummer was apprehended at the scene,” police said. The one-year-old was transported to a hospital for treatment, “where she later succumbed to her injuries,” they said.The two stabbing victims were hospitalized and in stable condition, Virginia Beach police said.Plummer was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of parental abduction, four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, and domestic assault, according to police.Video filmed by X user @killmoenetwork shows a Maryland State Police helicopter and ambulances on the highway near the scene of the crash. Credit: @killmoenetwork via Storyful