Pilot whale's body recovered from island beach

Residents tried to help the whale on Saturday morning on the West Wight beach [Paul Blackley]

The body of a pilot whale washed up on a beach on the Isle of Wight has been recovered.

The whale was found by walkers on a beach in West Wight on Saturday morning.

A high tide forced a recovery attempt on Saturday to be abandoned, with the whale transported up the beach during low tide early on Sunday morning.

Isle of Wight Council said the whale was due to be transported to the mainland later on Sunday.

Isle of Wight Council said the whale had been removed from the beach and would be transported to the mainland later on Sunday [Paul Blackley]

Efforts were made to save the stricken whale on Saturday by keeping it wet and upright.

Local resident Paul Blackley, who tried to help the whale at the beach, said a vet assessed the whale as being "too poorly and had to be put to sleep".

The authority said it would be transferred to the cetacean stranding investigation project, who "will be investigating this sad stranding alongside the two others in Essex this week".

A council spokesperson added: "An investigator from The National Zoological Society will keep the council updated on the outcome of the investigation."

