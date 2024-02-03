Pilot wins award for celebrating King Charles’s coronation with crown-shaped flightpath

The flight marks her second consecutive win at the award with a royal-themed flight

A private pilot has won an award for tracing the outline of a giant crown in the sky to mark the King’s coronation last year.

Amal Larhlid took home the British Women Pilots’ Association (BWPA) Chairwoman’s Trophy for drawing the crown on a map with her flight path.

It marks her second consecutive win at the award with a royal-themed flight, having created a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II in the same way the previous year.

She posted on LinkedIn: “These awards mean so much to me, as someone who truly believes in the power of pursuing your ambitions and taking action, even when conditions may not be perfect.”

Performed to mark coronation of King Charles III

Ms Larhlid performed the flight in May 2023 to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

She flew a PA-28 light aircraft from White Waltham, Berkshire on a route that would stretch from the Home Counties to Northamptonshire – with Oxford in the middle of the design.

The flight lasted a total of two hours and covered a distance of 260 miles.

Entrants for the award were given the theme “crowning glory” to follow for this year’s contest.

The award was judged based on the most “interesting or unusual” flight within the given theme.

She added: “I would like to thank the BWPA for this recognition and for their support in promoting diversity and innovation in aviation.

‘You can achieve your dreams’

“Let this be a reminder to all aspiring pilots, especially young women, that you can achieve your dreams and soar to new heights.”

Amal Larhlid (pictured), flew a PA-28 from White Waltham, Berkshire on the weekend of King Charles III's coronation

Ms Larhlid’s design matches the Imperial State Crown, which was placed upon the King’s head as part of the coronation ceremony.

It is also worn at ceremonial occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament.

King Charles III was crowned on May 6, 2023 in Westminster Abbey in what was the first coronation of a British monarch in nearly 70 years.

Vast crowds

Despite drizzly weather on the day, the event saw vast crowds turn out to celebrate the crowning of the new King.

A spokesperson for the BWPA said: “As an enthusiastic student pilot passionate about sky art, Amal was inspired by the change in the British monarchy.

“She accurately flew a route drawing the crown that King Charles wore for his coronation in May 2023.

“Amal demonstrated her precision flying ability while marking the historic event.”

Not first recognition

It was not the first time Ms Larhlid has been recognised for tributes to the royals.

Her award-winning flight the previous year drew a profile portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in a tribute following the sovereign’s death.

Ms Larhlid used this flight to raise funds for charity Hospice UK, which she described as “very close to my heart.”

This flight took two hours and covered more than 250 nautical miles.