Pineapple as part of your full English? But of course, argue breakfast campaigners

One of your five a day and part of the much-loved fry up, could pineapple make a full English comeback?

What could be more English than a breakfast of bacon, sausage, eggs, mushrooms and tomatoes? Surprisingly, one that includes pineapples.

According to historians the exotic fruit was once eaten at breakfast as an indicator of the diner’s status and refined palate.

The English Breakfast Society is now urging aficionados of the cooked breakfast to replace mushrooms or tomatoes with a grilled round of fresh or tinned pineapple alongside their bacon, eggs and sausages.

Guise Bule de Missenden, the society’s founder and chairman, insists the pineapple has a long history on the nation’s breakfast plates.

“Interestingly, in the late 16th and early 17th centuries, the pineapple was considered to be a high-status breakfast item in Great Britain,” he said. “Pineapples used to be seen as exotic, expensive, difficult to obtain and were a highly prized breakfast ingredient for wealthy English families, which is why you can find lots of old English pineapple breakfast recipes.”

He added: “King Charles II himself loved them, so if you wanted to add a touch of the exotic to your plate and eat like a 17th century lord, there is no reason not to give it a try.

“A slice of grilled pineapple can add variety to the English breakfast plate. Simply swap the mushrooms or tomato for a grilled pineapple slice in someone’s English breakfast one day to give them a surprising and unexpected delight.”

Mr Bule de Missenden added: “Nobody really likes the tomatoes that usually come with a full English breakfast so why shouldn’t we swap them for a grilled pineapple slice?”

Hacked off with hash browns

The English Breakfast Society has previously courted controversy over the proper composition of a full English by calling for an end to the inclusion of hash browns in favour of more traditional bubble and squeak.

Mr Bule de Missenden said last year: “Somebody had to put their foot down. Otherwise we’ll find kebab meat in our English breakfast before long.

“The hash brown – the reconstituted, tater-based fast-food – was popularised by McDonald’s but somehow we now find it in our English breakfast.”

Story continues

Not surprisingly perhaps, pineapple producers have welcomed the notion of adding a slice of their fruit to a fry-up.

Isabelle Spindler, general manager of Dole Sunshine Company, one of the world’s largest producers of fresh and packaged fruit, said: “We’re throwing down the gauntlet to UK foodies and asking them to think differently about how they use canned pineapple at mealtimes. The English breakfast is an institution and we can’t wait to find out the reaction to this serving suggestion.”

Dietitian Juliette Kellow said: “Health experts agree canned fruit is just as nutritious as fresh and counts towards the Government’s recommended five-a-day.

“Canned pineapple in fruit juice is a great choice, just two rings count as one of our five daily portions.”

Pineapples: the fancy fruit

Pineapples were first brought to Europe after Christopher Columbus discovered them in Guadeloupe in 1493 and took them back to Spain.

During the mid-17th century, pineapples were grown in hothouses in England and the Netherlands, in conditions that mimicked the warm temperature and humidity levels needed to produce the fruit.

Because pineapples were in high demand and low in supply, they came to symbolise luxury and opulence. Charles II even commissioned a painting of his gardener presenting him with one.

Pineapples were later incorporated into architecture and design as a mark of wealth and good taste, including on top of the towers at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, the railings at Lincoln’s Inn Fields, the obelisks in each corner of Lambeth Bridge, the archway of Dunmore House in Falkirk and the Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles trophy.

The pineapple was a status symbol and was incorporated into many buildings and items such as the Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles trophy, seen here in the hands of Novak Djokovic - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

But at least one fan of the traditional full English is having none of it. “Pineapple on a fry-up is weird,” said Paul Marshall, 38, of Saffron Walden, Essex.