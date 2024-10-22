Pinellas County beaches welcome guests as hurricane recovery continues
But while people and businesses need space and time to clean up, the local economy and many residents and businesses depend on tourism.
But while people and businesses need space and time to clean up, the local economy and many residents and businesses depend on tourism.
Cathy Cooper signed a two-year contract for TV and internet phone with Rogers Communications in June — only to discover two months later that her bill was going up due to a price hike on TV boxes. Rogers sent customers this notice, alerting them to the price increase, effective Sept. 15.Read more: cbc.ca/1.7355085
A group of about 2,000 migrants left Mexico’s southern border on Sunday, hoping to reach the country’s north and ultimately the United States. The development came weeks before the U.S. presidential election, in which immigration has been a key issue. (AP video: Raúl Salvador Mendoza)
The U.S. government restricted the export of high-end AI chips to China two years ago, citing the need to limit the Chinese military's capabilities. "We are not aware of TSMC being the subject of any investigation at this time," the company said in a statement, adding that it has not supplied to Huawei since mid-September 2020.
General Motors and Ford Motor will likely have a tough time convincing investors when they report results that Detroit's pricing power for gasoline cars is still strong and losses from their EV ventures are dwindling. GM is set to release its results for the July to September period on Oct. 22, while crosstown rival Ford will report on Oct. 28. GM CEO Mary Barra said earlier this month that profit margins had not peaked on traditional gas-powered vehicles and EV sales were ramping up.
Alcon Entertainment, the production company behind “Blade Runner 2049,” sued Tesla and CEO Elon Musk, as well as Warner Bros. Discovery, alleging that AI-generated images depicting scenes from the film used for the launch of Tesla’s self-driving Robotaxi represent copyright infringement. In its lawsuit, filed Monday in L.A., Alcon said it had adamantly insisted that …
Managing your money properly in retirement is critical for ensuring that it lasts as long as you do. For example, imagine you have $1.3 million in a 401(k) before age 60. While this is a considerable amount, a 4% withdrawal rate would only generate $52,000 per year. You’d also run the risk of running out […] The post I'm 59 With $1.3 Million in a 401(k). How Do I Make Sure This Money Lasts the Rest of My Life? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. felt the heat of wildfires and labour disputes last quarter, as the company looks to bounce back from the resulting cargo backups and lost business.
Job scams are not uncommon in India but the setting up of a fake branch still took many by surprise.
MONTREAL — TFI International Inc. boosted its sales last quarter despite sputtering transport demand, but the figures fell short of expectations.
(Reuters) -French car part supplier Forvia has secured new deals with Chinese automakers BYD and Xiaomi, it said on Monday, sending its shares up nearly 10%. It also has reached deals with Chinese auto manufacturers Chery and Li Auto. "Forvia’s ability to secure business with BYD outside China is reassuring as it helps to mitigate the fears that Chinese automakers will not use international suppliers such as Forvia in their expansion of their footprint into Europe," said Stephen Reitman, an analyst at Bernstein.
The analysis was included in the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook, which was released as policymakers meet at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings this week to discuss efforts to boost global growth, deal with debt distress and finance the green energy transition. The move toward EVs has accelerated in recent years and is seen as a key way to help countries achieve climate goals.
Retirement: the wonderful time of life when you no longer have to work for your money. Instead, your money is finally working for you. If you're well on your way to retirement, kudos to you. Today,...
TORONTO — A Manulife report says retiree experiences vary significantly based on when a person retired, and whether it was planned or earlier than expected.
General Motors reported much stronger than expected third-quarter earnings and gave an outlook that puts it on the path for record earnings in 2024 – just a year after a costly strike by members of the United Auto Workers union.
When companies offer a pension, it's common to give retirees two options: collect the pension as a lifetime monthly payment or receive it as a lump sum at retirement. Monthly payments over time are the format that most people associate with pensions. However, a lump sum payment can, sometimes, be the better option. Depending on […] The post Should I Take a $150,000 Lump Sum or $1,200 Monthly Payments for My Pension? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Women face extra challenges when working toward building wealth. Not only do they tend to earn less than men, but taking time off from work (or reducing their schedules) to raise children or care for...
Activist investor JCP Investment Management has taken a 2% stake in The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE). According to the Wall Street Journal, JCP is urging the restaurant chain to spin off several of its smaller brands. Catalysts hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills report more on these developments. To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.
The Canadian market has experienced a positive trend, increasing by 1.0% over the last week and showing a robust 27% rise over the past year, with earnings projected to grow by 16% annually. In this thriving environment, dividend stocks can offer investors a blend of income and potential growth, making them an attractive option for those looking to capitalize on current market conditions.
(Reuters) -The top U.S. consumer finance watchdog on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited rules that would make it easier for consumers to switch between financial services providers, a move the agency said was aimed at boosting competition. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's "open banking" rule governs data sharing between fintech firms and traditional banks, allowing consumers to easily transfer their personal data between providers free of charge. Banks, which stand to lose out, were quick to criticize the rule, saying it could jeopardize consumer data security and exceeded the agency's legal powers, while fintech groups praised it, saying it would promote the safe transfer of consumer data.
(Bloomberg) -- Diminishing forecasts for future oil consumption are adding pressure to crude prices. This year’s Atlantic hurricane season has spun out fewer storms than 2023, but the toll from five that made landfall in the US will go down as some of the most destructive in recent memory. Orange juice futures are lingering at elevated levels.Most Read from BloombergClimate Change Is Killing Buildings in Slow MotionA Broken Oil Pipeline Plunges South Sudan’s Capital Into ChaosDrug Decriminalizat