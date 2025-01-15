Pinellas County creates direct way to ask questions about substantial damage
Pinellas County government staff members said they are working around the clock to get people permits and back in their homes after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Tuesday morning, they gave county commissioners a roughly two-hour briefing after weeks of outcry from impacted homeowners who are frustrated by the speed of permitting and the fact that many of their homes have been deemed substantially damaged through a confusing, often criticized process.