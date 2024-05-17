Pinellas County leaders urge residents to conserve reclaimed water as the demand increases
The last few years the demand for reclaimed water has rapidly increased, according to Pinellas County leaders. Pinellas County Utilities said the water reclamation facility in Palm Harbor delivered approximately 10 million gallons of reclaimed water per day. It's now distributing more than 16 million gallons per day, but here's the problem: it's only producing around six million gallons per day. "We have limited supply. North County reclaimed water is supplied through our waste water treatment process and restricting those residents to two days a week is the current restrictions and it's valid through July 1st," Jeremy Waugh the Director Of Utilities For Pinellas County explained.