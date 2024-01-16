Pinellas County School Board considers changes for transportation system

The Pinellas County School District is considering some major changes to its transportation system. This comes after years of driver shortages and issues getting students to school on time. Lidija Hasanovich picks up her niece from the bus stop every day and said sometimes the bus can be an hour late. "It’s not normal to wait and not know when your child is going to be home. It’s a big issue because it’s taking away your time, especially if you have to go to work or somewhere you need to go," said Hasanovich. But it’s a problem the Pinellas County School District is working to fix.