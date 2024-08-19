Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority trains drivers on how to administer NARCAN

Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) -For the first time, Canada's two main railway companies - Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City - are on the verge of a simultaneous labor stoppage that could inflict billions of dollars' worth of economic damage. Contract talks between the Teamsters union and the companies usually take place a year apart, but in 2022, after the federal government introduced new rules on fatigue, CN requested a year-long extension to its existing deal rather than negotiate a new one. The Teamsters represent around 10,000 members who work as locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers and rail traffic controllers at the two companies in Canada.