Pineville police officer charged by CMPD with driving impaired, carrying concealed handgun

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Thursday charged Pineville Police Officer Christopher Jackson, 25, with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun, court records show.

He drove on Ballantyne Park Highway “while subject to an impairing substance,” and they found him with a Glock, according to the records.

Jackson is on administrative leave, Pineville police said. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, he was out of jail on a written promise to appear in court.

Officers with CMPD’s South Division found his vehicle “halfway on the road and halfway on a grassy area,” according to a news release from Pineville police. “The vehicle was not wrecked and there was an occupant sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine running.”

Jackson was off duty, the news release said.

Pineville Police Capt. Corey Copley declined to discuss the arrest further, but said it will also be reviewed by internal affairs investigators.