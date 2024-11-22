Pink cancels Des Moines show that was previously postponed
Jay Leno is “black and blue” after falling down a 60-foot hill on his way out for dinner.
Jennifer Garner reportedly no longer wants to communicate with Jennifer Lopez unless it has to do with their kids.
The director reveals he's taking a break from social media after the X alternative quickly became "vile, racist and evil" The post Rob Reiner Says ‘MAGA Scum’ Have Already Wrecked Bluesky appeared first on TheWrap.
Sitcom star says it will take time for people to ‘accept him’ after his dramatic transformation
The "Late Show" host called out GOP lawmakers for protecting the attorney general nominee.
The retired NFL player captioned the vibrant sunrise at his Florida home, which he's shared several glimpses of in recent months
The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton turned heads in a daring plunging mini dress in 2010, one year before Princess Kate married Prince William.
She's so real for this.
The “Late Show” host didn’t need much time to make his point about the president-elect.
Don't think the leech would've been my first choice.
“Saturday Night Live” alum Ana Gasteyer reflected on her six-year stint on the show on the latest episode of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ “Las Culturistas” podcast, recalling a time when her fellow cast member Will Ferrell interrupted Sean “Diddy” Combs’ closed rehearsal as part of a bit. Gasteyer was on “SNL” from 1996 to …
The 'Charlie's Angels' star, who befriended the 'Believe' singer in the 1970s, died in 2009 at age 62
"That is how almond mom she was," Amurri jokes
The 3-year-old went viral earlier this year for his expert drumming skills
"My hand did that, I have no control!" the actor later explained
“I didn’t know how good I had it then,” Gerber told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’
The comedian channeled 'Mean Girls' character Regina George at the 'Elle' 2024 Women in Hollywood event
The couple welcomed their son Cooper and daughter Maya in early April
Hough's 'DWTS' cohost, Alfonso Ribeiro joked that fans could ask her out on a date by texting the same number viewers use to vote for their favorite celebrities
Selena Gomez spoke about why she hasn’t hidden her relationship with Benny Blanco, while Blanco opened up about their first date.